The solution to the Cavs’ defensive woes was right in front of them the whole time

Heading into the playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a defense problem.
The problem was that their defense wasn’t very good. They looked to address some of those issues in the season by adding Andrew Bogut to the team, but the Australian big man went down with an injury less than a minute into his Cavaliers tenure. Cleveland was left with just one viable rim protector on the roster – Tristan Thompson – and a whole lot of wings and guards, many of whom were aging and not quite as quick as they once were.
Even at the start of the playoffs, against a scrappy Pacers team, the Cavaliers struggled in the first two games on the defensive end, relying on amazing offense and general wizardry from LeBron James to see off their inferior opponents.
Then something changed. Over the first two games of their series against the Raptors, the Cavaliers have looked like a transformed team, executing as well as they have all season on the defensive end. And the spark came not from a new addition to the team, but from a familiar face, albeit one that was completely unexpected: J.R. Smith.
Over the first two games of this series, Cavaliers coach Ty Lue has challenged Smith to defend Raptors star guard DeMar DeRozan, and he has risen to the challenge. On Wednesday night DeRozan didn’t score a bucket in regulation until the fourth quarter, his one point in the first three quarters coming off a technical free throw. It was Smith, free-shooting, happy-go-lucky, defense-is-for-other-people Smith who did it. He finished with just 6 points on 2-of-4 shooting, and had perhaps played his best game in a Cavaliers uniform.
His teammates and coaches had noticed, too.
"J.R.'s been doing a tremendous job," Iman Shumpert said of Smith's defense. "His work's cut out for him this series."
"J.R. definitely made himself into a two-way player,” said LeBron James after the game. “We said it all last year, said it in the offseason, and because of injuries, he didn't get much of a rhythm for the regular season. But I feel like he's back in form where he left off last year in the postseason."
James is being a bit generous there. While Smith did seriously dial it up last playoffs (especially in the Finals) I’ve never seen him quite so locked in on the defensive end as he was on Wednesday night. It was like looking at a different player. He had somehow transitioned himself from a volume scorer, a streaky offensive genius who could catch fire and win you a game … into a gritty, 3-and-D type that was exactly what the Cavaliers needed.
Who was this J.R. Smith?
"With J.R., he said, 'I'm not concerned with the offensive end, I'm going to continue to get stops,'" Lue said. "He's come to timeouts numerous times and said, 'Don't worry about me, I'm going to continue to get stops.'"
The Smith solution is a brilliant one for Lue, who faced a unique problem heading into the playoffs – he didn’t have any rim protection. Teams that could lure Tristan Thompson away from the basket, which was basically any team that had a big man who could shoot an 18-footer, would have free runs at the rim. The Cavaliers had brought in Larry Sanders to try and revive his career and provide them some length on D, but it hadn’t worked.
But Lue still had James, the ultimate Swiss Army Knife. James could be your rim protector. James could be anything you needed him to be. So Lue made the call during the Pacers series – Smith would become the lockdown defender on D, and James would transition into more of a free safety role, providing cover and help off-ball and using his otherworldly intellect and athleticism to paper over the cracks.
"I really challenged J.R., especially with Paul George, of just saying that, 'You have the assignment of guarding Paul George, and we're going to [let] LeBron roam. He's going to guard him throughout the course of the game and the course of the series, but you have the responsibility,'" Lue said. "By doing that, it's given Bron a chance to play extended minutes and being able to roam and play fast and play with a pace. Like I said, you've got to give credit to J.R."
All of a sudden, the Cavaliers looked like a force on defense. With James roaming, wing players could be more aggressive, knowing the greatest basketball player in the world was there to provide cover if they needed it. If James made the wrong decision, so be it, but Lue understood that his chances were much better if James was the one making the decisions about where to provide help and where to trap. It’s better to have James causing havoc than to have him standing out on the wing shutting down one player, because teams could just go elsewhere.
But it wouldn’t have worked without Smith. And his buying in, deciding that he was going to pride himself as much on his defense as his offense, a process that began last year in the playoffs, may well be what brings the Cavaliers another title.