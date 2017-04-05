After a big win, the Cavaliers need to send a clear message to the Celtics next

The Cavs' defensive problems can be solved ... but not against Boston

To be clear, coach Tyronn Lue already told the media he plans on playing all of his players against the Celtics. Chances are you'll see LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on the court against Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart and Al Horford.

That would be an egregious mistake.

At this point in the season, the Cavs aren't going to work out their problems on the court during games. Their remedies will come in the film room and in practice. More importantly, Cleveland desperately needs rest up and down the roster headed into the postseason.

They're exhausted from three straight championship pushes (yes, even though Love and Irving were injured the first time) and the exertion necessary to come back from a 3-1 Finals deficit.

It's that same exhaustion, though, that gives Cleveland hope as the playoffs loom. We saw with Orlando what happens when the Cavs really try. They turned a shocking deficit to the Magic into a blowout victory simply by making an effort.

And the reason Cleveland doesn't make an effort on a nightly basis — or even from one possession to the next — is because the regular season doesn't matter. The Cavs know they'll need every last bit of energy they have in the Finals.

So why risk injury and fatigue against the Celtics? After all, Boston's been waiting for this one ever since it topped the Cavs last month. The Celtics are ready to scratch and claw for a win that means much, much more to them than it does to Cleveland.