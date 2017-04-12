‘Speak For Yourself’: Has Carmelo Anthony’s legacy already been cemented?

It is expected that New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony will sit out of his team's season finale Wednesday, marking the end of another lost season for the 32-year-old.

Anthony will miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season in New York, and he could potentially leave the team in the offseason should he waive his no-trade clause.

On Wednesday's episode of "Speak For Yourself", Colin Cowherd, Jason Whitlock, Chris Broussard and Jim Jackson debated whether Anthony will ever be able to change his reputation of being a gifted scorer who couldn't carry his team to playoff success.