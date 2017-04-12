‘Speak For Yourself’: Has Carmelo Anthony’s legacy already been cemented?

It is expected that New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony will sit out of his team's season finale Wednesday, marking the end of another lost season for the 32-year-old.
Anthony will miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season in New York, and he could potentially leave the team in the offseason should he waive his no-trade clause.
On Wednesday's episode of "Speak For Yourself", Colin Cowherd, Jason Whitlock, Chris Broussard and Jim Jackson debated whether Anthony will ever be able to change his reputation of being a gifted scorer who couldn't carry his team to playoff success.
Carmelo Anthony never lived up to expectations
“He can improve his rep, but he’ll never reach the level we thought [he would].
"We thought of Carmelo as a guy that would win an MVP award. Didn’t happen.
"We thought of a guy… he won a championship at Syracuse. Certainly he would win an NBA championship. Didn’t happen.
"I thought rock-bottom [scenario] when he comes out of Syracuse, he’s going to be Charles Barkley. He didn’t reach Charles Barkley’s level.
"Where he’s landed? To me, he’s Alex English. Alex English was a tremendous NBA player that scored a lot of points.”
Brad PennerBrad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Carmelo can't reinvent himself, this is who he is
“Carmelo can’t play [a different way]. Listen, Carrot Top is a prop comic. It doesn’t matter if Carrot Top decides ‘today, I’m doing Louis C.K.’s act.’ He’s a prop comic.
"Jim Carrey’s funny, wanted people to take him seriously. The Academy didn’t.
"It’s been established. You do something for 15 years, this is what you are. People don’t turn to Barkley now for analysis. When they turn on Charles, he’s going to be funny.
"Once you do something for a decade and a half, this is now what you are.”
Carmelo's still a first-ballot Hall of Famer
“But I think what he is is a Hall of Famer, clearly. I think he’s like Dominique Wilkins.
"They both actually won three playoff series. ‘Nique had the dunks, so that kind of made him an icon, but outside of that I think similar level of player.”
Adam HungerAdam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Jackson: Carmelo couldn't raise the level of his franchises
“Here’s the thing, too. Carmelo, I think, got stuck in the situation where going to Denver, he was expected to raise the level of that franchise. He didn’t do it.
"In New York, raise the level of the franchise. How do you build out a team? Unfortunately for Carmelo, is reputation is always going to be - even though he’s lumped into the class with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, all of that - the championship eluded him.
"Even if he wins a championship. Say he goes to a team that wins a championship, he’s not the guy anymore. And I know that burns him up inside. Because from a talent perspective, he’s as talented as anyone that played the game but he hasn’t been able to win on a consistent level.”
Chris Broussard: “And I think he gets slighted for Denver. He took them from 17 wins to the playoffs in the West his first year. I know he onlywent out in the first round every year, except once they went to the conference finals, but I think Melo has accepted that this is his lot, his career.”