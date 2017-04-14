21 bold predictions for the 2017 NBA Playoffs
1
LeBron James will average a triple-double for the entire 2017 playoffs
2
The Eastern Conference playoffs will be lit
3
The Western Conference bracket... not so much
4
James Harden will average a triple-double in the first round...
5
...and Russell Westbrook won't.
6
The Bulls are going to give the Celtics all they can handle in the first round
7
Damian Lillard will score 50 points in a game
8
The Giannis 2018 MVP bandwagon is going to have to re-accommodate passengers
9
The Clippers won't implode
10
The Rockets will handle the Spurs in the second round
11
Au revoir, Tony?
12
Steve Kerr's bizarre rotations will put the Warriors in a series hole
13
The Wizards are going to play in the Eastern Conference Finals
14
Raptors-Cavaliers will be the best series of the playoffs
15
The Cavs are going to turn on Ty Lue
16
Draymond Green won't get in trouble
17
The Warriors sweep the Western Conference Finals
18
John Wall is going to reach another level in the Eastern Conference Finals...
19
...but it won't be this guy's level
20
Golden State will claim the title over the Cavs in a gentleman's sweep
21