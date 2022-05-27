WWE SmackDown: Drew McIntyre joins New Day as surprise partner

WWE - WWE SmackDown Live Louisvlle - 4/18/2017
3 hours ago

By Ryan Satin
FOX Sports WWE Analyst 

New Day got a surprise third member this week on SmackDown. No, not Big E, but the one they call Big D.

Welcome back to another SmackDown roundup, this time covering the May 27 edition of the show, featuring Drew McIntyre reappearing for a match with New Day, Sami Zayn on The KO Show and Ronda Rousey.

Here’s a recap of the match results: 

- Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez ended in no contest due to immediate interference from Natalya and Shayna Baszler

- Rousey and Rodriguez defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler via pinfall after Raquel hit the newly minted Tejana Bomb on Baszler

- Los Lotharios defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky via pinfall 

- Gunther and Ludvig Kaiser defeated Ricochet and Drew Gulak after Ludvig pinned Gulak

- Drew McIntyre and New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch

Match of the night: New Day and McIntyre vs. The Brawling Brutes 

The New Day enlist Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch I WWE on FOX

The New Day shocked the WWE Universe by enlisting Drew McIntyre to fight alongside of them against Butch, Sheamus and Ridge Holland on Friday Night SmackDown.

What a fun way to bring Drew back to the show after he was gone the last few weeks promoting Clash at the Castle. 

It was also nice that Woods got the pinfall for their team. 

Admittedly, New Day in a six-man tag match without Big E still doesn’t feel right, but everyone involved did a good job of making you forget about it.

McIntyre’s dancing at the end was particularly entertaining. 

It looked like a mix of Jeff Jarrett and Eddie Guerrero taunts, rather than actual dancing, but you gotta respect the guy for giving it his all. 

Best moment: Sami Zayn on The KO Show 

This was one of those WWE segments that could be enjoyed by anyone. 

Sami and Kevin, former best friends, acting like they didn’t remember why they had stopped talking in the first place ­– even though they both totally did – was incredibly relatable.

That moment quickly descending into another argument (one where they both reveal they very much still remember their issues) was played perfectly by both performers. 

This whole conversation felt like a scene out of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Additional highlights: 

Shanky’s character shift to lovable, dancing giant might actually work.

Lingering question: Why would Shayna Baszler interrupt a Ronda Rousey match?

This was a minor nitpick on my part, but I just couldn’t get over Shayna Baszler (of all people) interrupting Ronda’s match.

The majority of fans watching know they’re best friends. They’ve even shown them training together recently backstage.

Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez join forces against Shayna Baszler and Natalya I WWE on FOX

Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez joined forces acter their highly anticipated rematch was interrupted by Shayna Baszler and Natalya on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Why would Shayna suddenly take issue with Ronda just because Shotzi fired her up a little? 

The slightest tease of a match between Rousey and Baszler should be treated with much more care. If they’re ever going to do that again on TV, the upper-brass needs to have a firm plan in place first.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

