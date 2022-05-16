World Wrestling Entertainment WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley victorious after slam through cage 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Bobby Lashley won a Steel Cage Match on WWE Raw this week, but not without consequence.

Welcome back to another Raw roundup, this time covering the May 16 edition of the show, featuring Bobby Lashley getting tossed through a steel cage, a hyped-up promo from Cody Rhodes, and Asuka earning her way into a title shot.

Here’s a quick recap of the match results:

- Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in a Steel Cage Match

- Veer Mahan defeated Mustafa Ali via submission after receiving help from special guest referee The Miz

- Riddle defeated Jimmy Uso via pinfall with an inside cradle

- AJ Styles and Finn Balor (w/ Liv Morgan) defeated Los Lotharios via pinfall after a dual Phenomenal Forearm/Coup de Grace combo

- Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville via pinfall

- Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable after reversing a roll-up pin

- Asuka defeated Becky Lynch via pinfall after a distraction from Bianca Belair allowed her to use Green Mist on Lynch

Moment of the night: Omos throws Lashley through steel cage

Bobby Lashley and Omos locked in a steel cage on Monday Night Raw I WWE on FOX Bobby Lashley locked himself inside a steel cage with "The Nigerian Giant" Omos on Monday Night Raw in his pursuit of MVP.

While it may not have been the first time something like this has happened in a Steel Cage Match, I’m always a sucker for these spots.

Omos looked like an absolute beast in this match.

My only criticism would be that it looked funny seeing him stand around after while waiting for Lashley to stand up, but other than that, I thought this was an impressive way to continue their program.

Favorite match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch takes on Asuka one-one-one on Monday Night Raw I WWE on FOX Becky Lynch went face-to-face with Asuka on Monday Night Raw, while Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair watched closely nearby.

Confusion over the Six-Pack Challenge aside, this was a well-handled replacement that kept their program alive, while still leaving fans wanting more.

The green mist finish also gives Becky a reason to work her way into Asuka/Bianca’s title match before Money In The Bank.

A Triple Threat Match in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium between Bianca, Becky and Asuka has serious potential.

Additional highlights:

Alexa Bliss got new theme music as her comeback continues.

Alexa Bliss faces Sonya Deville on Monday Night Raw I WWE on FOX Alexa Bliss went one-on-one with Sonya Deville on Monday Night Raw one week after making her shocking return to the WWE Universe.

Cody Rhodes cut an excellent promo to challenge Rollins to a third match in their series, this time inside the Hell In A Cell structure.

You know Cody is going to go all-out for this match.

Lingering question: What’s going to happen with the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles?

During tonight’s show, it was announced that a Six Pack Challenge planned for the main event would not go down as scheduled due to Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving the building during the show.

This was then proven to be a real-life situation, not something scripted for TV, after the company released a statement with more details from their perspective.

"During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk, and walked out," the statement read.

"They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents – even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence."

This leaves a big question mark over what happens next with both Superstars, as well as the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.

For now, however, there are no answers in sight.

