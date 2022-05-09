World Wrestling Entertainment WWE Raw: Alexa Bliss makes unexpected return to Raw 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

After months away from the ring, Alexa Bliss returned on Raw this week looking like her old self again.

Welcome back to my weekly Raw roundup, this time covering the May 9 edition of the show which featured Alexa Bliss in a match, a big tease from Judgement Day, and Cody Rhodes challenging for the United States title.

Here’s a quick recap of the match results:

- "RK-Bro" Randy Orton and Riddle defeated "The Street Profits" Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins via pinfall

- Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan via submission

- Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest via DQ after Edge interfered

- Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville via pinfall with the Twisted Bliss

- Veer Mahan defeated a local enhancement talent via submission

- Cody Rhodes defeated Austin Theory via disqualification after interference from Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes challenges Theory for the United States Title I WWE on FOX Cody Rhodes faced Theory for the United States Title on Monday Night Raw, fresh off of his explosive victory in a hard-fought showdown against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

- Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. via pinfall

- Ciampa defeated Mustafa Ali after a fast count from The Miz as special guest referee

- Bianca Belair defeated Asuka by disqualification due to interference from Becky Lynch

Moment of the night: Alexa Bliss returns

Alexa Bliss returns to Raw after Sonya Deville is terminated as a WWE official I WWE on FOX Adam Pearce announced on Monday Night Raw that Sonya Deville’s contract as a WWE official is now terminated and she will be an in-ring competitor only. Shortly after the shocking update, Alexa Bliss made her surprise return.

It’s been nearly three months since Bliss last wrestled at Elimination Chamber, so it was good to see her back in action. The match against Sonya Deville was a quick reminder of what she’s capable of.

Alexa also appeared to be acting like the old version of her character.

She used her OG entrance music, wore gear reminiscent of years past, and finished the match with "Twisted Bliss" (rather than Sister Abigail). Hopefully this continues going forward, sans Lilly doll.

Best match: RK-Bro vs. Street Profits

RK-Bro faces The Street Profits before invading Friday Night SmackDown I WWE on FOX Randy Orton and Riddle locked horns with The Street Profits on Monday Night Raw after announcing they will be heading to Friday Night SmackDown to demand a Title Unification Match.

These two teams mesh perfectly together.

Even if Orton telegraphed ahead of time that RK-Bro would likely win, these four did a killer job of making you think otherwise.

Plus, this final RKO from Riddle was on par with some of Randy’s best.

Additional highlights:

Per Adam Deville, Sonya Deville is no longer a WWE official. She is now a full-time competitor again.

It was only a matter of time before this happened.

Riddle going full RVD was classic.

If WWE Shop still has RK-Bro 420 shirts on sale, they likely just sold more.

Lingering question: Who joins Judgement Day next?

Rhea Ripley explained her reasoning for joining Judgement Day in a promo this week, but it was a tease from Edge at the end that was more interesting.

My money is on Finn Balor being the next member.

The former NXT champ’s recent interactions with the group appear to be a turn in the making.

Even with his matches against Priest as of late, including the one on Raw this week, it seems like Balor is in cahoots with the group.

Rhea Ripley joins Edge and Damien Priest in the Judgement Day I WWE on FOX Rhea Ripley officially crossed over to join Edge and Damien Priest in the Judgement Day, letting the WWE Universe know that ‘I’m done being used!’.

Don’t forget to follow all your favorite WWE Superstars and shows in the FOX Sports app to receive alerts on what they’re doing and more.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

Get more from World Wrestling Entertainment Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.