World Wrestling Entertainment WWE to resume live event touring in July with 25-city tour 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

It’s finally happening, wrestling fans!

WWE will resume live event touring in front of people again this summer by embarking on a 25-city tour through Labor Day.

The tour will begin with the July 16 edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

WWE allowed fans to return for two nights in April at this year's WrestleMania event but went back to shooting inside of their closed ThunderDome set with a virtual fan wall afterward. Prior to WrestleMania, the last show with a large audience present was an episode of Raw that took place in Washington, D.C. back in March of 2020.

The touring announcement from WWE follows almost every other major sports league in welcoming the return of fans in some capacity. In fact, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell even stated last month that he expects the league to have full attendance at games during the 2021 season.

WWE’s upcoming tour will kick-off with three shows in Texas.

- Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston

- Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

- Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Tickets to these three events go on sale Wednesday, May 26 at 11 a.m ET.

There's no official news regarding SummerSlam at this time, but additional stops on the 25-city tour will be announced in the coming weeks.

Keep your eyes peeled for WWE’s return to your town!

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

Get more from World Wrestling Entertainment Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic World Wrestling Entertainment