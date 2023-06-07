World Wrestling Entertainment Wrestling community pays tribute to The Iron Sheik Updated Jun. 7, 2023 4:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

WWE icon The Iron Sheik died at age 81 on Wednesday and tributes to the Hall of Famer came pouring in from across the wrestling world.

Sheik’s representatives released a statement Wednesday confirming his death.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come."

Sheik, real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, will forever be remembered as one of the greatest wrestling villains of all time. He became WWE’s first and only Iranian world champion in 1983 before eventually dropping the belt to Hulk Hogan in 1984.

That world title loss kick-started Hulkamania and helped propel WWE into the Rock-n-Wrestling era of the 80s. The rest is history.

Sheik maintained relevancy in pop culture after his in-ring career came to an end with appearances on The Howard Stern Show. He eventually became a strong presence on social media with daily in-character tweets.

The wrestling legend’s legacy could immediately be felt after his death was announced, with wrestlers from all over humbling themselves at his behest.

The Rock shared a video offering his condolences, saying he considers Sheik family.

He then told a story about Sheik giving him advice when he first started in WWE and how it inspired his iconic use of the word "jabroni."

"The legend. An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business," said WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. "My condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, friends and fans."

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer both reminisced about seeing his iconic title win in person.

"I was fortunate to have been on hand for two of his most iconic matches his WWE title victory over Bob Backlund at Madison Square Garden on December 26, 1983 and his "Boot Camp Match" with Sgt Slaughter at MSG in August, 1984," Foley tweeted. "Khosrow Vaziri was truly one of a kind."

As for Dreamer, he wrote: "I was there when [Sheik] had his greatest career achievement. 12/26/83 at Madison Square Garden. I was blessed to call him my friend. Respect the Legend. Sad day."

Even celebrities like Macaulay Culkin and Ken Jeong paid respect.

R.I.P. Sheiky, baby. There will never be another like you.

Below are more tributes from the wrestling community:

