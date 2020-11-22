World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE Says Goodbye To The Undertaker

3 hours ago

Thirty years ago to the day, The Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series – and the rest was history.

Sadly for wrestling fans across multiple generations, that history came to an end Sunday, as The Undertaker said his final farewell.

The Phenom was a seven-time heavyweight champion, sure, but his legacy was so much larger than titles. He was the ultimate character in a sport defined by larger-than-life figures. He was "The Streak."

And just as importantly, he was a WWE Superstar who never wavered, helping chart a course through good times and bad.

Simply put, there's never been another Superstar like The Deadman, and there never will be.

WWE has spent the past 30 days celebrating The Undertaker, culminating in the 2020 edition of Survivor Series, bringing his journey full circle.

Once all the matches were over Sunday night, 'Taker's friends, rivals, and contemporaries made their way to the ring before one of WWE's typically outstanding video montages.

Then, Vince McMahon himself set the stage for one last epic entrance.

After making his way to the ring to his classic theme music and amid a flurry of flames, Undertaker said goodbye.

Unbelievable as it might be, it seems 30 years of the Undertaker has come to an end.

And the WWE Universe bid The Deadman farewell with all the love, respect and admiration he deserves. (WARNING: Some of these tweets include graphic language.)

Thank you for the memories, 'Taker. It's been one hell of a ride.

