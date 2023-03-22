World Wrestling Entertainment 'Stone Cold' prepared for WrestleMania return with Becky Lynch workout Updated Mar. 22, 2023 6:50 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin got ready for his comeback at WrestleMania last year by using an unexpected source: a video featuring WWE star Becky Lynch’s workout routine.

Austin spoke in-depth about his return to the ring on the 100th episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" and revealed that rather than taking bumps on the mat to prepare, he did lots of cardio at home.

In particular, he took inspiration from Celtic Warrior Workouts — a YouTube channel started by WWE star Sheamus — and began repeatedly doing the same routine as Becky Lynch.

"I got on there and watched Edge’s routine, I watched [Bryan Danielson]’s training routine, but the one that really got me was Becky Lynch’s comeback routine," he explained. "So, I did Becky Lynch’s routine over and over and over again, then I invented my own out of that."

Lynch’s ring conditioning workout consists of three rounds of twelve reps of the following exercises: kettlebell swings, burpee box jumps, and alternating dumbbell snatches.

Plus, riding the assault bike.

"Once I got to Dallas — I got there three or four days early, because I always do — I ran the ropes a lot with Drew Gulak," Austin continued.

"We did a lot of crisscross stuff, locked up, grabbed a headlock, did a couple of spots. Just a little bit of that, and I was gassing. When I tell you I’m in good shape, I was. But with doing cardio at the house, as hard as I was working out, it’s not the in-ring activity."

Thankfully, when the bell rang, the adrenaline kicked in and "Stone Cold" tore it up like it was 1999 again while wrestling Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1. The two put on a classic for a new generation and reminded everyone of why Austin is considered by many the greatest WWE champion of all time.

Was that the last we’ll see of him in the ring though?

When asked this question, the WWE Hall of Famer gave us the exact answer you’d expect from a legend of the business: "Never say never!"

Watch or listen to Out of Character’s 100th episode for more with Steve Austin on his in-ring return last year.

