World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment

Rob Van Dam joins Ryan Satin on ‘Out of Character’

2 hours ago

By Ryan Satin
FOX Sports WWE Analyst

"Out of Character with Ryan Satin" got extreme this episode with one of WWE’s newest Hall of Fame inductees.

Former WWE champion Rob Van Dam joined the show this week to chat about his legendary career and open up about being inducted into the HOF beside other famous wrestling stars such as the nWo, Kane, JBL, The British Bulldog and Jushin "Thunder" Liger.

Subscribe to "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for weekly candid conversations with your favorite Superstars, legends and on-air WWE talent!

RVD also talked about his initial reaction to seeing ECW for the first time on TV, how he got into the promotion, the genius of Paul Heyman and what he thought about his iconic TV title reign.

For WWE fans, Van Dam will most be remembered for his run in the company from 2001 to 2007 in which he became a Grand Slam Champion by winning the WWE, Intercontinental, European, Hardcore and Tag Team titles. 

His inclusion in the Invasion angle upon his WWE debut famously led to matches among the likes of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle and other WWE mainstays at the time.

RVD then became so focused on getting to the top of WWE that it led to some frustrations within. Looking back, though, RVD has a different attitude toward the whole thing.

"Now, looking back at the big picture, I look at it a little different because the more I’m alive, the more I learn about life," he said on this week’s show. "I still appreciate the perspective I came from and everything, that was integrity, and that was what the fans enjoyed."

"I can look at the overall business a little bit with a bigger picture now, because when I’m in the mindset, so competitive, I’m thinking, ‘This position should be mine. I should be the guy. You shouldn’t bump me off for that.’ All that stuff in my mind was like, hey, if they want to get their investment out of me, then why aren’t they doing this with me?" 

"A lot of those frustrations are, I guess, just a part of the job, but looking at it from where I’m at now, and knowing how everything turned out – and how I probably wasted time on negative energy, thoughts, and being stubborn in certain areas – when I look at it overall like that, I’m glad everything had it’s place."

Check out the full episode for more on Rob's true self in real-life vs. the character he plays on TV, more ECW discussion and what it would take for a WWE return.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.  

Get more from World Wrestling Entertainment Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Across The Universe
World Wrestling Entertainment

Across The Universe

Across The Universe
Ryan Satin documents what it was like to be part of WWE's first crowd in more than a year, both as a fan and on a personal level.
3 days ago
Charlotte's Wild WrestleMania Ride
World Wrestling Entertainment

Charlotte's Wild WrestleMania Ride

Charlotte's Wild WrestleMania Ride
Fans were there, Bad Bunny was there, Logan Paul was there, and Charlotte Wilder was watching. Here's her take on WM 37.
April 12
WrestleMania Night 2 Reactions
World Wrestling Entertainment

WrestleMania Night 2 Reactions

WrestleMania Night 2 Reactions
Ryan Satin gives his thoughts on The Fiend's defeat, Rhea Ripley's ascension and Roman Reigns asserting his dominance.
April 12
Results from WrestleMania 37
World Wrestling Entertainment

Results from WrestleMania 37

Results from WrestleMania 37
See how Ryan Satin did on his predictions for Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 37.
April 12
WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Reactions
World Wrestling Entertainment

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Reactions

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Reactions
From a historic main event to Bad Bunny to the return of fans, Ryan Satin runs through his WrestleMania 37 takeaways so far.
April 11
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks