World Wrestling Entertainment Why the return of WWE fans is the biggest event of the summer so far BY Ryan Satin

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

"A live audience is and will always be the backbone of the pro wrestling industry. It’s what fuels our mana…"



- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Tonight, fans will be back in full for a sold-out Friday Night SmackDown taking place in Houston – and because of that, there’s an excitement in the air again that’s been missing for over a year.

For once, from the perspective of a wrestling fan, things actually feel normal again. WWE is back on the road for the foreseeable future, and fans across the country will soon get a chance to be part of the magic again.

People are making signs, putting on actual pants, planning pregames with their friends and preparing to release a pandemic’s worth of pent-up energy alongside other members of the WWE Universe.

I can't wait to hear the noise they all bring to the shows. It’s something that just can’t be replicated by a computer.

In fact, it’s been so long, I’m even – and I can’t believe I’m admitting this in a public forum – looking forward to hearing a crowd derail a promo by screaming "what" at a performer to their heart’s desire.

I want to see how a talent reacts to that again. We all deserve it after living through such a terrible time in modern history. Fun helps us all heal (even the performers).

Since joining FOX Sports in October, I’ve thankfully had the opportunity to focus on interviewing talent the past nine months, and one thing I’ve noticed in almost every single conversation is that the Superstars miss the fans more than we even realize.

To help give you a taste, here’s what some of them had to say about the return of fans this week on social media.

"Cliche, but there's nothing like the roar of the crowd. Every bump, every bruise, every cheer, every boo, it gives us as WWE Superstars life. A new era starts

here." - Drew McIntyre



"Houston, you helped me kick off this second act at Royal Rumble 2020 with a memory I’ll take to the grave. Who knew how the next 1.5 yrs would play out. I cannot wait to get back in front of you again and add one more layer to our history. Let’s blow the roof off." - Edge

"This video is an excellent reminder - the fans ARE the show. Disgruntled as I seem, I am excited to play with your tender little hearts again." - Sami Zayn

"To say we are excited would be an understatement! We are back!" - Sonya Deville

"First show in front of a live crowd and I can’t put into words how excited I am for this!! [Rey Mysterio], [Edge], it’s an honor and a dream." - Dominik Mysterio

"So excited to have the WWE Universe back. Your cheers fuel us, your jeers inspire us, and most of all your presence humbles us. Thank you so much for your passion and your patience. Now let’s do this." - Tamina

As you can see above, the stars of WWE are hyped.

For the past year, they’ve been actors on a stage without an audience – which makes performing feel like more of a dress rehearsal than an actual show, no matter how outstanding. In order to breathe life into new creations, live performers need an audience to give them oxygen, and right now, they're all ready to get some fresh air in their lungs.

Don’t get me wrong. There have been tons of great matches, moments and storylines over the past year and a half. The most common phrase at the start of all this, however, would be, "That was awesome, but it would’ve been so much better with a crowd reacting to everything."

As time passed and fans not being there became the norm, though, it almost felt redundant to continue saying it.

Wrestlers started rushing to their phones after a match or segment to see how people felt, instead of being able to feel the reaction from a live audience, and in an era where social media can be pretty negative, it wasn’t the most rewarding experience.

Pro wrestling needs its fans live in person.

Without them, it’s not the same thing.

Thankfully, in just a few hours, WWE’s main character is returning to the show and I think I speak for everyone who watches when I say, you’ve all been missed.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

