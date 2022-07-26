World Wrestling Entertainment WWE Raw: Roman Reigns cuts deep on the microphone 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Roman Reigns caused jaws to drop this week on WWE Raw by uttering just a few simple lines.

First, here’s a recap of the match results:

— Drew McIntyre defeated Theory via disqualification due to interference from Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch

— Lashley and Drew McIntyre defeated Theory and Sheamus via submission after Theory tapped out to the Hurt Lock

— Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest via pinfall

— Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop via pinfall after hitting the Twisted DDT

— AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler defeated Alpha Academy via pinfall following a Zig Zag from Dolph to Chad Gable

— The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso defeated The Street Profits and Riddle via pinfall

Moment of the night: Reigns is daddy

Roman Reigns warns Theory of what he's getting into at SummerSlam | WWE on FOX Roman Reigns came to Monday Night Raw with The Usos and Paul Heyman, making it clear that Theory could be in over his head when it comes to cashing in on Brock Lesnar or the Universal Champion.

The Triple H era of the show began in bold fashion.

Roman Reigns referencing Vince McMahon’s WWE exit in reminding Theory that he needs to survey his current surroundings, because "daddy isn’t here anymore," got the crowd's attention in a major way.

Pushing the envelope and making it seem like talent have more freedom on the microphone from the jump was smart.

Reigns looked like an absolute savage with the way he handled Theory.

Even if this didn’t do much to hype his upcoming Last Man Standing match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, these were some of Roman’s most lethal lines of all time on the microphone.

No complaints from me on this one.

Additional highlights:

The celebration of Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary in WWE was a nice way to commemorate all his accomplishments. It was also surprising to see that it ended without interruption.

The Judgement Day did, however, continue their assault later.

And a returning Rhea Ripley being the lead ruled.

Rey Mysterio ripped away from his family's celebration by Judgment Day | WWE on FOX Rey Mysterio celebrated his 20th year in the WWE joined by his family for a special celebration on Monday Night Raw. The party was cut short when Rhea Ripley and the Judgment Day crashed in.

Logan Paul hosted the first ever Impaulsive TV in WWE to hype his upcoming SummerSlam match.

Rather than his planned guest of The Miz, he instead got his upcoming opponent’s wife Maryse, and they bantered about balls.

Things eventually got serious, though, which you can see below.

For a segment-by-segment breakdown of the show with more of my thoughts on Triple H’s first show in charge of creative, listen to the Raw Roundup podcast in the "Out of Character" feed.

Don’t forget to follow all your favorite WWE Superstars and shows in the FOX Sports app to receive alerts on what they’re doing and more!

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

Get more from World Wrestling Entertainment Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.