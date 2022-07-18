World Wrestling Entertainment WWE Raw: Logan Paul returns, SummerSlam challenge accepted 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Logan Paul appeared on WWE Raw this week seeking an answer to his SummerSlam challenge.

Here’s a brief recap of the match results:

- Bianca Belair defeated Carmella via pinfall to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

- Damian Priest defeated Rey Mysterio via pinfall

- Seth Rollins defeated Ezekiel via pinfall after hitting the Stomp

- Angelo Dawkins defeated Omos via DQ

- The Street Profits defeated Omos and MVP via DQ following interference from The Usos

- AJ Styles defeated Theory via countout

- Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Dana Brooke defeated Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina via pinfall following 24/7 title shenanigans

Moment of the night: Logan Paul confronts The Miz

Logan Paul comes for The Miz on Monday Night Raw Logan Paul came for the Miz on Monday Night Raw, finally getting the answer to his challenge. The Miz attempted to teach the rookie a lesson with Ciampa coming to his aid.

This was an effective segment that properly created interest in a match between Logan and Miz at SummerSlam.

No matter what you may think about the popular YouTuber, there’s no denying he’s good at building anticipation over his fights. That was no different while the Paul brother stood across the ring from Miz.

I will point out, however, that if the intent is to make him a babyface in the eyes of WWE fans, ala Bad Bunny, then touting how he revolutionized being able to have a social media career isn’t the way to do it.

That will only make him more of a heel.

Additional highlights:

It’s official!

Becky Lynch will challenge for Raw Women’s title at SummerSlam against Bianca Belair after "The EST of WWE" successfully defended her championship against Carmella on Raw.

Becky Lynch and Carmella ambush Bianca Belair on Monday Night Raw Bianca Belair was caught by surprise when Carmella and Becky Lynch attacked the EST on Monday Night Raw.

Kevin Owens returned to television this week for an episode of The KO Show with Riddle.

During the segment, KO proposed a team with the former tag champ, but got turned down before the whole thing descended into chaos.

Seth Rollins attacks Riddle during an intense episode of The KO Show Seth Rollins bested Riddle and Kevin Owens on Monday Night Raw during the latest episode of The KO Show.

Now, in the wake of all this, I’m wondering if Kevin might help Riddle at SummerSlam as a way of showing he truly wants to be in a team. It would be a great way to keep both of them occupied for awhile.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

