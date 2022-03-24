World Wrestling Entertainment Top 10 “Out of Character” moments with WWE Superstars 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

For the past year, WWE Superstars have given me a glimpse into their off-screen personalities every week on "Out of Character," my podcast in which I interview WWE Superstars on who they are outside the ring.

Whether it’s Roman Reigns explaining why he considers himself to be the best storyteller in wrestling today, Becky Lynch detailing how quickly she began training after giving birth or Kevin Owens admitting he’s never eaten pie, each episode brings new and interesting discoveries forward.

So, when my editor tasked me with picking the ten best moments from the first year of the show, it felt like a nearly impossible assignment. I’m incredibly grateful for WWE Superstars giving me their time every week, and the fact that so many have been willing to open up about their personal lives is not something I take for granted.

Topics such as the loss of family members, difficulties being on the road, career frustrations and more are not easy to discuss in a public forum, so I’m thankful they’ve trusted me to have these types of conversations.

Nevertheless, this list had to be done to spotlight notable moments and stories that have been told, so let’s get into it.

10. Dolph Ziggler on giving back to younger talent

"There is a trust that so few of your favorites have that I have," Dolph Ziggler on Vince McMahon Dolph Ziggler joined Ryan Satin on a special, "best of" episode of "Out of Character" where he discussed his transformation through characters as well as his special relationship with Vince McMahon.

This clip is from Episode 8 of the show and, for me, was pivotal in figuring out the type of conversations I wanted to have on the podcast. The first few episodes tried to focus on a timeline of their career as the format, but with Dolph, I learned that hearing more about the person themselves was vastly more interesting, since we rarely hear that side of Superstars.

Ziggler is considered by many as one of the best in-ring talents of his generation in WWE. Because of that, hearing his mindset regarding helping newer talent, as well as the close relationship he has with Vince McMahon, was incredibly fascinating.

Now, months later, he continues to show he meant what he said by working in NXT 2.0 with Bron Breakker in the buildup to Stand & Deliver.

9. Rey Mysterio misplaced famous Halloween Havoc gear

How many masks does Rey Mysterio own? Rey Mysterio revealed how many iconic masks are in his closet and one of the biggest lessons he’s learned when it comes to giving them away on the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin.

The purple and black full bodysuit worn by Rey Mysterio at Halloween Havoc ’97 is unquestionably his most famous ring attire.

It's an iconic piece of wrestling history.

Learning he thought it was lost in a move between houses, only to later find out his parents had been holding onto it for safe keeping, made this one of my personal favorite stories told on the show to date.

8. Edge reflects on his TLC history

A conversation from the first episode where Edge talked about the backstage reactions to his legendary ladder matches with the Hardys and the Dudley Boyz.

These days were all so inundated with wrestling legends reacting to things being done by the next generation of talent – whether it’s via social media or their podcasts – and too often the takes slant negatively.

It was refreshing to hear that for Edge and his cohorts, that wasn’t case. Instead, they were all praised for trying to make a name for themselves.

7. Carmella has never been to Staten Island

How The Sopranos influenced the creation of Carmella's character I Out of Character I WWE ON FOX NXT was a growing show when Carmella joined the roster, making her future with the company unknown. Carmella explained the creation of her character on Out of Character with Ryan Satin.

The first major bombshell to be dropped on the show.

Okay, major might be a bit of an oversell, but considering her character’s nickname was the "Princess of Staten Island," this was wild.

Furthermore, being talked through the process of a wrestler creating their character from the start was a unique learning experience.

6. Roman Reigns' first time meeting Dwayne Johnson

Roman Reigns on meeting Dwayne Johnson for the first time Roman Reigns explained how he met Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for the first time while joining Ryan Satin on Out of Character.

Considering these two are family, it was surprising to learn the first time they met was backstage at a WWE event.

Reigns watching The Rock cut a promo in person that night, for the very first time, had to have inspired him to follow a similar career path. Therefore, in a way, this is part of The Tribal Chief’s origin story.

5. Corbin received death threats after WWE angle

Happy Corbin addresses his internet haters and how to deal with them ' Out of Character Happy Corbin joined Ryan Satin on "Out of Character" and opened up about hate he receives on the internet, how he deals with the backlash and the balance of playing the bad guy.

Sometimes we, as wrestling fans, think kayfabe is dead.

Happy Corbin (formerly known as Baron Corbin) proved it’s still alive and well, though, by sharing that he received death threats after hitting his finishing move on Becky Lynch in 2019.

4. Charlotte Flair discusses her motivations in wrestling

Charlotte Flair reveals what really got her into wrestling and pressure of her father's shadow Charlotte Flair joined Ryan Satin on Out of Character and explained what really got her into wrestling and the shock she still has about headlining WrestleMania. Flair also discussed the passing of her brother and how being Rick Flair’s children affected their childhood.

Anyone who has dealt with the loss of a loved one can relate to what Charlotte shared in this episode. Taking on the dreams her brother had, prior to his unfortunate passing, and making them her own is a selfless mission, and one that many people understand.

Being open enough to talk about this difficult topic hopefully helped others understand they’re not alone doing the same thing.

3. Seth Rollins on fatherhood

Seth Rollins opens up about life as a new father: 'It's the best' ' Out of Character I WWE ON FOX WWE Superstar Seth Rollins opens up to FOX’s Ryan Satin about his first time being a father and how much it has changed him in a short period of time. Hear what Seth has to say about life as a father as he continues his WWE journey.

Rollins gushing about his newborn child in the second episode of the show was adorable. It was also crucial in helping me build a platform for other WWE stars to come on the show and be themselves.

This was a rare opportunity to hear Seth as a father, not the guy in loud suits playing it up for TV cameras, and fans appreciated seeing this additional side of the performer.

2. Becky Lynch on feud with Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch reveals the plan behind the Bianca Belair controversy Becky Lynch joined Ryan Satin on the latest episode of "Out of Character" and discussed the last-minute planning that went into her controversial return to the WWE and taking the SmackDown Women’s Title from Bianca Belair.

The surprise return of Becky Lynch at SummerSlam had fans in an uproar over Bianca Belair losing the SmackDown Women’s title in 27 seconds.

"Big Time Becks" stopping by the show after to talk about the creative psychology behind this move, as well as outline where the story would inevitably go, helped bring some reason to the situation.

Now, in just a few weeks, they’ll face off again at WrestleMania in Dallas.

Will the final part of her outline come to fruition? Time will tell.

1. Paul Heyman

Can I include this whole episode as a moment? Because interviewing one of the greatest creative minds in wrestling history certainly felt like one.

From talking about infiltrating the business at a young age and learning from the 3 Wise Men of the East, to working in Studio 54 and his mentality in the early days of ECW, this was 45-minutes of knowledge being dropped and each moment was a gem.

The two of us only scratched the surface of his legendary career, too.

Round 2 will be epic once it happens.

