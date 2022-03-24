Top 10 “Out of Character” moments with WWE Superstars
By Ryan Satin
FOX Sports WWE Analyst
For the past year, WWE Superstars have given me a glimpse into their off-screen personalities every week on "Out of Character," my podcast in which I interview WWE Superstars on who they are outside the ring.
Whether it’s Roman Reigns explaining why he considers himself to be the best storyteller in wrestling today, Becky Lynch detailing how quickly she began training after giving birth or Kevin Owens admitting he’s never eaten pie, each episode brings new and interesting discoveries forward.
Subscribe to "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for candid conversations with your favorite Superstars, legends and on-air talent every Monday!
So, when my editor tasked me with picking the ten best moments from the first year of the show, it felt like a nearly impossible assignment. I’m incredibly grateful for WWE Superstars giving me their time every week, and the fact that so many have been willing to open up about their personal lives is not something I take for granted.
Topics such as the loss of family members, difficulties being on the road, career frustrations and more are not easy to discuss in a public forum, so I’m thankful they’ve trusted me to have these types of conversations.
Nevertheless, this list had to be done to spotlight notable moments and stories that have been told, so let’s get into it.
10. Dolph Ziggler on giving back to younger talent
This clip is from Episode 8 of the show and, for me, was pivotal in figuring out the type of conversations I wanted to have on the podcast. The first few episodes tried to focus on a timeline of their career as the format, but with Dolph, I learned that hearing more about the person themselves was vastly more interesting, since we rarely hear that side of Superstars.
Ziggler is considered by many as one of the best in-ring talents of his generation in WWE. Because of that, hearing his mindset regarding helping newer talent, as well as the close relationship he has with Vince McMahon, was incredibly fascinating.
Now, months later, he continues to show he meant what he said by working in NXT 2.0 with Bron Breakker in the buildup to Stand & Deliver.
9. Rey Mysterio misplaced famous Halloween Havoc gear
The purple and black full bodysuit worn by Rey Mysterio at Halloween Havoc ’97 is unquestionably his most famous ring attire.
It's an iconic piece of wrestling history.
Learning he thought it was lost in a move between houses, only to later find out his parents had been holding onto it for safe keeping, made this one of my personal favorite stories told on the show to date.
8. Edge reflects on his TLC history
A conversation from the first episode where Edge talked about the backstage reactions to his legendary ladder matches with the Hardys and the Dudley Boyz.
These days were all so inundated with wrestling legends reacting to things being done by the next generation of talent – whether it’s via social media or their podcasts – and too often the takes slant negatively.
It was refreshing to hear that for Edge and his cohorts, that wasn’t case. Instead, they were all praised for trying to make a name for themselves.
7. Carmella has never been to Staten Island
The first major bombshell to be dropped on the show.
Okay, major might be a bit of an oversell, but considering her character’s nickname was the "Princess of Staten Island," this was wild.
Furthermore, being talked through the process of a wrestler creating their character from the start was a unique learning experience.
6. Roman Reigns' first time meeting Dwayne Johnson
Considering these two are family, it was surprising to learn the first time they met was backstage at a WWE event.
Reigns watching The Rock cut a promo in person that night, for the very first time, had to have inspired him to follow a similar career path. Therefore, in a way, this is part of The Tribal Chief’s origin story.
5. Corbin received death threats after WWE angle
Sometimes we, as wrestling fans, think kayfabe is dead.
Happy Corbin (formerly known as Baron Corbin) proved it’s still alive and well, though, by sharing that he received death threats after hitting his finishing move on Becky Lynch in 2019.
4. Charlotte Flair discusses her motivations in wrestling
Anyone who has dealt with the loss of a loved one can relate to what Charlotte shared in this episode. Taking on the dreams her brother had, prior to his unfortunate passing, and making them her own is a selfless mission, and one that many people understand.
Being open enough to talk about this difficult topic hopefully helped others understand they’re not alone doing the same thing.
3. Seth Rollins on fatherhood
Rollins gushing about his newborn child in the second episode of the show was adorable. It was also crucial in helping me build a platform for other WWE stars to come on the show and be themselves.
This was a rare opportunity to hear Seth as a father, not the guy in loud suits playing it up for TV cameras, and fans appreciated seeing this additional side of the performer.
2. Becky Lynch on feud with Bianca Belair
The surprise return of Becky Lynch at SummerSlam had fans in an uproar over Bianca Belair losing the SmackDown Women’s title in 27 seconds.
"Big Time Becks" stopping by the show after to talk about the creative psychology behind this move, as well as outline where the story would inevitably go, helped bring some reason to the situation.
Now, in just a few weeks, they’ll face off again at WrestleMania in Dallas.
Will the final part of her outline come to fruition? Time will tell.
1. Paul Heyman
Can I include this whole episode as a moment? Because interviewing one of the greatest creative minds in wrestling history certainly felt like one.
From talking about infiltrating the business at a young age and learning from the 3 Wise Men of the East, to working in Studio 54 and his mentality in the early days of ECW, this was 45-minutes of knowledge being dropped and each moment was a gem.
The two of us only scratched the surface of his legendary career, too.
Round 2 will be epic once it happens.