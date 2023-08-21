World Wrestling Entertainment John Cena returning to WWE next month on SmackDown Published Aug. 21, 2023 12:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

John Cena is making another return to WWE.

WWE sources tell us Cena is set to appear on the Sept. 1 edition of SmackDown, taking place at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

As you'll recall, the 16-time World Champion last stepped in the ring back in April at WrestleMania 39, when he challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Cena was in control for most of the match, but ultimately lost after receiving a low-blow, then an "A-Town Down" from the champ.

The 46-year-old WWE icon also surprised fans last month in London by making an unannounced appearance during Money in the Bank at The O2 Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

John spoke passionately at the event about how London should host a WrestleMania in the future, but was interrupted by young upstart Grayson Waller. Waller eventually received an "Attitude Adjustment" to end the segment.

We're told Cena will also head to India with the company for its upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle show at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8. It will be WWE's first live event to take place in India since 2017, and the first-ever WWE live event held in Hyderabad, but it will not be televised in the United States.

No word at this time on whether Cena will wrestle during either of his upcoming WWE appearances or for how long he'll be coming back.

Keep your eyes peeled to WWE TV for more info on Cena's return.

Friday Night SmackDown airs LIVE on FOX every week at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. This week's show is set to feature the return of Jimmy Uso and the aforementioned Grayson Waller, taking on WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief. Follow him on Twitter @ RyanSatin .

share