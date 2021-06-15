World Wrestling Entertainment Drew McIntyre wants a WWE title run in front of fans | 'Out of Character' 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Drew McIntyre is more than happy with his two WWE title reigns, but now he's ready for another in front of fans.

Drew reflected on the dual title runs during this week's "Out of Character" and referred to them as the thing he’s proudest to have accomplished in wrestling due to the unique, crowdless circumstances he was up against.

"We needed somebody to step up and be the champion and carry the load and represent the company," McIntyre said. "Not just on the show but doing media outside of the ring, too. And everyone I worked with during that period, I was so fortunate to get the chance to be in the ring with. I was fortunate to have the trust of trying new things in uncharted waters and throwing things against the wall to see what stuck."

The list of names Drew worked with as champion includes Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles and Roman Reigns (among others). One program he spoke incredibly highly of, though, was his rivalry with Randy Orton.

The duo feuded over the summer last year, and at one point, Orton managed to snake the title away from McIntyre for a few weeks before losing it back on Raw.

On the surface, it was an entertaining feud that showed that fans still have the patience for long-term storytelling when it's good. To Drew, personally, it meant more.

"I had the long feud with Randy Orton, which taught me so, so, so much. Randy is so incredible and such a teacher," Drew said of the experience. "Randy, as good as he was, somehow went to another level during that Edge feud, and I knew, ‘OK, this is my chance to prove myself on the microphone and in the ring. I gotta step up to Randy’s level, or I don’t deserve to be champion.’

"I really enjoyed that period. I really felt like I showed everyone Drew can be the guy in every aspect, and I’m excited to get that opportunity again with the fans because I won the title with nobody there. I won the title back with a virtual audience there. One of these days, I’ll get the title with fans, too."

As we previously reported, WWE is hitting the road again starting in July, when they embark on a 25-city tour that begins with an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

After more than a year at the top of the card, though, Drew is aware that a "vocal minority" of fans seem to be looking for new faces in the WWE title picture to switch things up.

Thankfully, due to his veteran experience, the 36-year-old understands that this sentiment isn’t a reflection of his in-ring work.

"These days, because of my journey, all the ups and downs, I’m so hardened to criticism. But I never worry if it’s constructive criticism. I appreciate constructive criticism," he explained.

"I understand some fans may be like, ‘Ugh, I’d like a new fresh face in the picture,’ perhaps. Realistically, I have been fighting for the title or been champion for over a year now – which is a pretty significant time – but I don’t think anyone is saying, ‘Oh my goodness, Drew’s not working as hard as he can to give us the best matches possible and do the best he can with every interview possible.’ I think it’s more, ‘I would like to see something different here and see Drew do something different over here.’"

Before that can happen, McIntyre first has another chance to regain the title this Sunday at Hell in a Cell, when he challenges Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship inside the infamous steel structure.

Their match also has a fairly significant stipulation attached: If McIntyre loses, he can no longer challenge Lashley for the WWE title going forward.

One might think the looming threat of not being able to challenge for the title again would stress a competitor out, but Drew somehow remains calm and collected on the matter, knowing his destiny will one day be fulfilled (no matter the outcome of Sunday’s match).

"I would love to win the title back from Lashley and walk out in front of fans once we get back on the road as WWE Champion," he stated. "But if, somehow, he screws me out of it just to keep the title, I will get my moment in front of the fans."

Positive manifestation. You love to see it.

Hell in a Cell airs live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere at 7 p.m. ET Sunday.

Watch a preview of this week’s "Out of Character" with guest Drew McIntyre below.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

