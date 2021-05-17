World Wrestling Entertainment Dolph Ziggler talks helping young talent, teaming with Robert Roode on “Out of Character” 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

WWE veteran Dolph Ziggler joined "Out of Character" this week to chat about his current role in the company, teaming with Robert Roode and more.

Ziggler’s 15-year career in WWE has been filled with memorable moments.

There’s the unforgettable Money in the Bank cash-in. His role in Sting’s WWE debut. Getting punched by Hugh Jackman. Numerous title reigns. The list goes on and on.

Before all of that happened, though, he was a member of WWE’s Spirit Squad, a faction of male cheerleaders who were heavily featured on WWE TV against many of the top names in the business back in 2006.

Despite the TV time, the group was not well-received by fans (for the most part), and their tenure on the show is not looked back upon with fondness.

Even Ziggler, who was known as Nicky in the group, has made it clear he didn’t love the idea when it was brought to him and feared it would be the end of his career.

Luckily for Dolph, there was a silver lining in the run. The young Superstar was put in matches against some of the greatest wrestlers of all time during that phase, and Ziggler says it ended up being crucial to his longevity in the company.

"Being in the ring with Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Roddy Piper, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes – anyone you can imagine – getting those few minutes on TV, that juicy TV time, is amazing, and you learn.

"But our live events on the weekends, where we got Ric and Shawn and Hunter rotating in and out, tagging against us three, four nights a week, and the main event of the show, that is where you learn so much."

Adding, "Because of that Spirit Squad one year, I am 10 times better than I should’ve been, no matter how hard I try, because of that experience with all those legends. There’s no way you can ever replicate that in a school or even on television."

Now, after 15 years in the company, Dolph is able to pass some of that same knowledge on to the stars of tomorrow, as he wrestles against up-and-coming talent such as The Street Profits and Dominik Mysterio.

"Screw all of them, they’re not taking my spot," he jokingly answered when asked if he enjoys passing that veteran wisdom along. "I’ll give you that answer just like I would say to them backstage, but also go, once the joke was over, I love passing that on. I really do.

"There’s no reason to be a negative bitter A-hole and then not give back to everybody else. I know what I’m doing better than almost everybody in the business, and I can give out lessons — maybe they take it, maybe they don’t — but being in the ring with Street Profits, Dominik [Mysterio], it’s so fun to know that you’re helping and not trying to sabotage.

"If we go to the back, Vince ain’t yelling at Dominik for screwing up. It was me. I screwed up because this is in my hands, which I have waited my whole life, 'til about five years ago, for everything to be in my hands, and I work for it and prove it. So I love when it’s all on me to make everything special."

Another thing Dolph loves is his current tag-team partner, Robert Roode. The duo hit the ground running in January upon Roode’s return from a pandemic-related hiatus and have done nothing but impress in the ring since.

That led to a SmackDown tag-team title reign that came to an end over the weekend at WrestleMania Backlash at the hands of The Mysterio Family.

"I love talking great about myself, but for the time being, Robert Roode also," Ziggler said. "Holy cow! I feel like he was the me of other companies. Putting it all in his hands, knowing what to do. In a pinch going, ‘This has all changed now. You have 10 seconds,' and he is a true freaking pro!

"There’s two of us that are really good at this, so it’s really helpful to the rest of the tag team division."

Being "really good at this" has also helped Dolph establish himself as one of WWE’s most relied upon Superstars over the years.

Whether it’s a world title program or a celebrity interaction, WWE head honcho Vince McMahon has always seemed to have faith in Ziggler as someone who can get any job done.

"There is a trust that so few of your favorites have that I have," Dolph said of his relationship with McMahon, "and it’s wild. Because, without complaining, I’m not the main event guy at the moment. And a lot of times, when it comes down to something special, I’m the guy [who's] just a match away or so.

"But I know from that relationship – and you have to earn it. It’s not just, I earned this a few years ago and now I’m fine. You gotta re-earn it every day, and I do. If I mess up, which I do all the time, I say, ‘I screwed this up. It’s on me. I will fix this for next time.’ But even though, those years, I’d say of the 15, eight or nine of ‘em felt like, ‘Man, Vince hates my effin’ guts! What the hell is happening here?!’"

"Then there’s those five or six where you go, ‘I get it now. He’s pushing me. He’s challenging me.’ Because only I can do these things, and I’m very blessed to be doing them."

Check out this week’s full episode for more on Ziggler’s impressive WWE career, as well as his thoughts on running for political office and the Free Britney movement.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

