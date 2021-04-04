Women's College Basketball NCAA's women's tournament top moments: The national title game 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

West coast, best coast.

In an all-Pac-12 showdown, 3-seed Arizona meets 1-seed Stanford in a battle for the national title.

Check out the top moments and plays from the NCAA Women's Tournament championship game.

Stanford Strong

Kiana Williams was hyped after she nailed this shot from way downtown to extend the Cardinal's scoring streak.

Pueyo loco

Don't look now, but the Wildcats are clawing their way back into this one with a big-time 3 from Helena Pueyo.

Shaina's snag

Arizona's Shaina Pellington was too quick to the top of the key to steal it and lay it up and in on the other end.

With that, the Wildcats found themselves in the lead after overcoming quite the deficit.

Wilson will take it

Stanford's Anna Wilson nailed a shot from behind the arc to reassert the Cardinal's dominance.

Stay tuned for more updates as they happen!

