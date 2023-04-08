Women's College Basketball
Louisville star Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal
Women's College Basketball

Louisville star Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal

Published Apr. 8, 2023 11:38 a.m. ET

Two-time first-team All-ACC member and Louisville star guard Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal, a sizable shakeup to the women's college basketball landscape.

After spending the past three seasons in the Cardinals program, Van Lith — a graduate transfer — has two years of eligibility remaining: her COVID exemption year and her senior year.

"We thank Hailey for her contributions to this program, this school and this community," said Louisville head coach Jeff Walz in a statement. "She has done everything we have asked of her over the past three years, and we wish her the very best in her final collegiate season and beyond."

Van Lith — a former McDonald's All-American — was one of the most-heralded recruits in the country coming out of high school. She averaged 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds as a freshman, and was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. As a sophomore, she averaged 14.4 points and 3.6 rebounds, and this past season, Van Lith put up 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in nearly 37 minutes per game, leading the Cardinals to an Elite Eight berth. 

Van Lith led the Cardinals in scoring in each of their four NCAA Women's Tournament games in March, scoring 23.8 points per game, including 27 in Louisville's Elite Eight loss to Iowa.

According to reports, Van Lith has already chosen her next destination. 

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Hailey Van Lith Hailey Van Lith
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Joel Embiid poised to win back-to-back scoring titles
Joel Embiid poised to win back-to-back scoring titles
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes