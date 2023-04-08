Women's College Basketball Louisville star Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal Published Apr. 8, 2023 11:38 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Two-time first-team All-ACC member and Louisville star guard Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal, a sizable shakeup to the women's college basketball landscape.

After spending the past three seasons in the Cardinals program, Van Lith — a graduate transfer — has two years of eligibility remaining: her COVID exemption year and her senior year.

"We thank Hailey for her contributions to this program, this school and this community," said Louisville head coach Jeff Walz in a statement. "She has done everything we have asked of her over the past three years, and we wish her the very best in her final collegiate season and beyond."

Van Lith — a former McDonald's All-American — was one of the most-heralded recruits in the country coming out of high school. She averaged 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds as a freshman, and was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. As a sophomore, she averaged 14.4 points and 3.6 rebounds, and this past season, Van Lith put up 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in nearly 37 minutes per game, leading the Cardinals to an Elite Eight berth.

Van Lith led the Cardinals in scoring in each of their four NCAA Women's Tournament games in March, scoring 23.8 points per game, including 27 in Louisville's Elite Eight loss to Iowa.

According to reports, Van Lith has already chosen her next destination.

