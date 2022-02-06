Tennessee-UConn: Azzi Fudd's 25-point explosion leads Huskies past Vols

Connecticut Huskies
It's not often that the UConn women's basketball program is the lower-ranked team in a matchup, especially at home.

But that was the case on Sunday, when the No. 10 Huskies (15-4) hosted the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4) in a matchup between two of the bluest blue bloods in college basketball.

This was a matchup between the two women's programs with the most wins, tournament wins, Final Four appearances and national titles in the sport.

And the result could be considered shocking, with the Huskies pulling off a 75-56 win in dominant fashion without their All-American sophomore guard Paige Bueckers.

While Bueckers might not have been in the lineup, the Huskies had plenty of firepower on the court, specifically in the form of freshman guard Azzi Fudd.

On the season, Fudd entered the game averaging 8.6 points while shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

On Sunday, that shooting prowess was on full display.

In her first career start, Fudd scored 25 points while drilling 7-of-9 attempts from behind the 3-point line, serving as the catalyst for a well-oiled Huskies team.

Fudd helped propel UConn to its third straight win in the series, which is the longest streak in the series between these two storied programs.

This was also the sixth straight win overall for UConn, and the team appears to be hitting its stride as the calendar inches towards March, which could spell bad news for the rest of the country according to Fudd. 

And it also appears Bueckers is "right on track" to be joining the team on the court again soon.

The dominant performance from Fudd in her first career start sparked reaction on social media.

Take a look at the top reactions below.

