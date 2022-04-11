Women's National Basketball Association WNBA Draft: Rhyne Howard to Dream at No. 1, NaLyssa Smith to Fever 8 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Who's got next?

A new generation of stars are set to enter the WNBA Monday night through the draft.

With the WNBA season set to begin on May 6, these draftees will be taking the court soon.

Here are the top moments from the 2022 WNBA Draft

Top pick

With the first pick in the draft, the Atlanta Dream selected Rhyne Howard out of the University of Kentucky.

The senior guard averaged 20.5 points and 7.4 rebounds this past season at Kentucky. She averaged at least 20.5 PPG each of her final three seasons.

It's getting hot

With the second pick, the Indiana Fever selected NaLyssa Smith from Baylor University.

The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 22.1 PPG and 11.5 RPG as a senior.

Headed to the nation's capital

After averaging 15.2 PPG and 9.0 RPG this past season at Ole Miss, Shakira Austin is headed to Washington to play for the Mystics after being selected with the third overall pick.

Rounding out the top five

With their second pick in the draft, the Indiana Fever selected Louisville forward Emily Engstler with the fourth overall pick.

She was followed by Nyara Sabally being selected fifth overall by the New York Liberty.

Fever pitch

If there was one team that dominated the early portion of the draft, it was the Fever. They had four of the first 10 picks in the draft, and rounded out their monster haul early with the selections of Lexie Hull with the sixth overall pick and Queen Egbo with the 10th pick.

A national champion is picked

It took a while, but a member of the national champion South Carolina Gamecocks was finally selected in the second round of the draft.

Point guard Destanni Henderson was selected with the eighth pick of the second round by the Indiana Fever.

Continuing the legacy

The UConn Huskies women's basketball program is the most historic program in all of women's college basketball, consistently producing high-level professional players.

In the second round of the draft, two more Huskies entered the WNBA when Christyn Williams and Evina Westbrook were both drafted.

Stay tuned for more updates.

