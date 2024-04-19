Women's National Basketball Association
Country music star Tim McGraw reps Caitlin Clark Fever jersey at concert
Women's National Basketball Association

Country music star Tim McGraw reps Caitlin Clark Fever jersey at concert

Published Apr. 19, 2024 11:07 a.m. ET

Tim McGraw finally found a shirt that fits him.

The country music star came out on stage at a concert in Gainbridge Fieldhouse — home of the Indiana Fever — on Thursday night wearing a Caitlin Clark Fever jersey.

The concert is one of a series of performances on McGraw's Standing Room Only Tour, which runs through June 29.

Indiana recently selected Clark with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft out of Iowa, where she put together one of the most historic careers in collegiate basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Clark averaged 31.6 points, 8.9 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 45.5/37.8/86.0. In doing so, she passed Washington star Kelsey Plum to become the all-time women's college basketball scoring leader. 

Clark also passed Pete Maravich for the all-time Division I scoring record en route to being named the AP Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Clark led Iowa to the National Championship Game for the second straight season, but the Hawkeyes fell to SEC powerhouse South Carolina 87-75. 

Days later, Clark was the top pick in the WNBA Draft and inked an eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Indiana Fever
Iowa Hawkeyes
Caitlin Clark
share
Get more from Women's National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Caitlin Clark fever impacts WNBA odds: 'Her skills remind me of a young Steph Curry'

Caitlin Clark fever impacts WNBA odds: 'Her skills remind me of a young Steph Curry'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes