Women's National Basketball Association Country music star Tim McGraw reps Caitlin Clark Fever jersey at concert Published Apr. 19, 2024 11:07 a.m. ET

Tim McGraw finally found a shirt that fits him.

The country music star came out on stage at a concert in Gainbridge Fieldhouse — home of the Indiana Fever — on Thursday night wearing a Caitlin Clark Fever jersey.

The concert is one of a series of performances on McGraw's Standing Room Only Tour, which runs through June 29.

Indiana recently selected Clark with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft out of Iowa, where she put together one of the most historic careers in collegiate basketball.

Last season, Clark averaged 31.6 points, 8.9 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 45.5/37.8/86.0. In doing so, she passed Washington star Kelsey Plum to become the all-time women's college basketball scoring leader.

Clark also passed Pete Maravich for the all-time Division I scoring record en route to being named the AP Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Clark led Iowa to the National Championship Game for the second straight season, but the Hawkeyes fell to SEC powerhouse South Carolina 87-75.

Days later, Clark was the top pick in the WNBA Draft and inked an eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike.

