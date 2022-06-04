USFL Week 8: Birmingham Stallions remain undefeated

United States Football League
Week 8 of the USFL season continued Saturday with a monster matchup between the New Orleans Breakers and the Birmingham Stallions.

It was a tough, back-and-forth contest, with the Stallions (8-0) ultimately remaining undefeated thanks to a late field goal from kicker Brandon Aubrey, squeaking by the Breakers (5-3), 10-9.

Defense was king in this game, as each team turned the ball over three times. Birmingham lost two balls via fumble, the rest of the game's turnovers were interceptions.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's game.

Birmingham Stallions 10, New Orleans Breakers 9

The Stallions drove down the field early and didn't get the result they wanted. A fumble by Osirus Mitchell resulted in a red-zone turnover and the Breakers recovered deep in their own territory.

Not long after the fumble recovery, New Orleans quarterback Kyle Sloter became the first USFL quarterback to surpass 1,500 passing yards.

The first score of the game came with 2:16 left in the first quarter when Birmingham quarterback J'Mar Smith placed a perfect 27-yard pass into the hands of Adrian Hardy for a touchdown. Brandon Aubrey's extra point was good and the Stallions grabbed a 7-0 lead.

New Orleans got on the board thanks to a 30-yard field goal by Taylor Bertolet, cutting the deficit to 7-3 with just over four minutes left in the first half. The field goal proved to be the only score of the quarter.

The Breakers received the second-half kickoff and Sloter immediately put the team in the red zone with a 45-pass to Taywan Taylor

On the next play, Anthony Jones rushed up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown, Bertolet missed the extra point and the Breakers took a 9-7 lead.

The defense stood tall for both teams in the third quarter. Check out this ref cam view of the Breakers' forced fumble.

With less than two minutes to play, Aubrey kicked the game-winning field goal to keep Stallions undefeated.

