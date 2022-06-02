United States Football League
USFL Week 7 Players of the Week: Kyle Sloter, Donald Payne USFL Week 7 Players of the Week: Kyle Sloter, Donald Payne
United States Football League

USFL Week 7 Players of the Week: Kyle Sloter, Donald Payne

47 mins ago

Making big plays in big moments is the way to make a splash in the USFL.

Last weekend, Kyle Sloter, Donald Payne and Cole Murphy did just that. And that's why they are your Week 7 Players of the Week.

Let's take a look.

Offensive Player of the Week: Kyle Sloter, QB, New Orleans Breakers

Through seven weeks, Sloter has built a case as potentially the league's top quarterback this season. He leads the USFL in passing yards (1,499) and passing yards per game (214.1), has an excellent QBR of 118, and perhaps most importantly has been the offensive catalyst behind a 5-2 Breakers team that is closing in on a postseason berth.

He also seems to have a habit of coming up big in the most crucial moments, most notably his 29-yard game-winning toss to beat Houston earlier this season.

Kyle Sloter finds Jonathan Adams on a 29-yard game-winner

Kyle Sloter finds Jonathan Adams on a 29-yard game-winner
Kyle Sloter found Jonathan Adams for a 29-yard game-winning touchdown as the New Orleans Breakers defeated the Houston Gamblers 23-16

He did it again in Week 7. With the Breakers trailing 27-24 with less than two minutes remaining, Sloter drove his team 48 yards on 11 plays to set up the tying field goal.

Then, in an overtime shootout, he converted two scoring plays to win the game, first hitting Anthony Jones for a score, then scrambling into the end zone himself to ice it.

It doesn't get more clutch than that.

Defensive Player of the Week: Donald Payne, LB, Houston Gamblers

While the Gamblers have struggled on the way to a 1-6 mark so far this season, Payne has been as steady as they come.

The 27-year-old out of Stetson has been a force at his linebacker position, racking up tackles like Sloter racks up passing yards. Payne doesn't just lead the USFL in tackles (85) this season, he's practically lapping the field. In fact, the second-most prolific tackler in the league — New Orleans' Jerod Fernandez — has just 69.

On top of this, Payne also has two sacks and two interceptions this season, one of which he returned 39 yards for a touchdown last week against the Stars.

Houston's Donald Payne takes it to the house!

Houston's Donald Payne takes it to the house!
Houston linebacker Donald Payne intercepts Case Cookus and takes it back for the touchdown to give the Gamblers a 7-0 lead over the Philadelphia Stars.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Cole Murphy, K, Michigan Panthers

Murphy earned this honor for the second straight week, as he keeps setting field goal records along the way. In Week 6, he nailed a 56-yarder to earn this award. In Week 7, he drilled one from 60 yards out.

The Panthers are only 1-6, but it's certainly not Murphy's fault. Over the past two weeks, he's 5-for-6 on field goals and 3-for-3 on PATs.

Cole Murphy drills a record 60-yard field goal!

Cole Murphy drills a record 60-yard field goal!
Cole Murphy drills a 60-yard field goal to give Panthers a boost heading into halftime.
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
USFL Week 8: What to know about each game
United States Football League

USFL Week 8: What to know about each game

1 hour ago
USFL odds Week 8: How to bet, lines, pick
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 8: How to bet, lines, pick

12 hours ago
USFL odds: Title odds for all 8 teams for the inaugural season
United States Football League

USFL odds: Title odds for all 8 teams for the inaugural season

20 hours ago
USFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Stallions, Generals reign
United States Football League

USFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Stallions, Generals reign

2 days ago
USFL Week 7 best plays: Big-man catch, huge fake punt and more
United States Football League

USFL Week 7 best plays: Big-man catch, huge fake punt and more

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes