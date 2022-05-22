United States Football League USFL Week 6: New Orleans Breakers hold off Pittsburgh Maulers 16 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 of the USFL season continues Sunday with two more matchups, beginning with the New Orleans Breakers knocking off the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Here are the top plays from the first game of the day.

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Orleans Breakers

The first quarter took its time when it came to big plays, but the Breakers marched 94 yards down the field to take a 7-0 lead toward the end of the frame, thanks to Anthony Jones, who had 45 yards rushing on the drive.

Even New Orleans quarterback Kyle Sloter opted to use his feet.

Jones capped off the long drive with a touchdown, giving N.O. the lead after one.

Neither the Maulers nor Breakers could generate much offense in the second frame. It was all about the defensive side of the ball, where there were big hits, excellent coverage downfield, and a little scuffle.

Vontae Diggs, per usual, did a good job getting to the quarterback.

Ethan Westbrooks sacked Sloter to continue the defensive onslaught in the second quarter.

The only sign of offense in the second frame came after an interception by N.O.'s Ike Brown at the end of the quarter that resulted in a field goal for the Breakers, who took a 10-0 lead into halftime.

After a stationary first half for the Maulers, they generated some offense to start the third, resulting in a 14-play, 57-yard drive that took 8:18 off the clock.

However, that resulted in just a field goal, and NOLA still led 10-3.

The Breakers answered back with a 10-play, 50-yard drive, concluded by a five-yard rushing touchdown by Jordan Ellis.

New Orleans led 17-3 at the end of the third quarter.

In the opening drive of the fourth quarter, the Maulers began expanding their offensive repertoire. They drove down the field amid an 11-play drive, but there was a miscommunication between Vad Lee and Bailey Gaither at the goal line, resulting in a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown by N.O.'s Ike Brown.

The Breakers took a 23-3 lead in the fourth. Brown's 97-yard touchdown is the longest in the USFL this season.

There was redemption, though.

Lee and the Maulers got the ball back and answered the disappointment from the previous drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Lee to Gaither.

They missed the extra point and New Orleans still led 23-9.

The Maulers then got a defensive stop on New Orleans and got the ball back.

Lee was doing everything possible to will his team back into the game, including a 35-yard pass completion to Isiah Hennie.

Lee then rushed for a four-yard touchdown, narrowing the Breaker's lead to one touchdown, 23-16.

On New Orleans' next possession, despite not finding the end zone, it was able to convert a field goal and extend the lead to 10 — enough to seal a 26-16 victory.

