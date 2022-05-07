United States Football League USFL Week 4: Generals win third straight, defeat Maulers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Jersey Generals strengthened their hold on the North Division with a 21-13 win over the winless Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday.

It was the third straight victory for the Generals, who improved to 3-1. The Maulers remained winless at 0-4.

Here are the top plays.

New Jersey Generals 21, Pittsburgh Maulers 13

It took almost the entire first quarter, but the New Jersey Generals struck first in Birmingham on Saturday afternoon when De'Andre Johnson connected with Alonzo Moore on a 62-yard touchdown.

De'Andre Johnson throws 62-yard strike The New Jersey Generals strike first against the Pittsburgh Maulers, 7-0, thanks to De'Andre Johnson's 62-yard passing touchdown.

Check out this video from the field and audio of Johnson during the play.

Pittsburgh opened the second quarter with a field goal from Ramiz Ahmed to make the score 7-3.

KaVontae Turpin capped off a 15-play, 75-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown run, and the Generals extended the lead to 14-3 with 2:30 left in the first half.

An illegal blindside block negated a touchdown for Pittsburgh with just under a minute remaining in the half, but the Maulers regained their composure and continued to drive down the field. With 20 seconds on the clock, and after a lengthy review, Garrett Groshek rushed in from one yard out for a touchdown and Ahmed kicked the extra point to cut the deficit to 14-10 heading into halftime.

New Jersey received the second-half kickoff and Cam Echols-Luper put the Generals in fantastic field position, running out of bounds around the Pittsburgh 34-yard line.

Playing with a short field, it didn't take long for the General to extend the lead to 21-10. This time it was Darius Vito who found the end zone on a three-yard run for the lone score of the quarter.

Here is a helmet cam view of Vito's touchdown. The hole opens up right in front of him.

USFL Helmet Cam: Darius Victor rushes for TD Watch New Jersey Generals running back Darius Victor rush for a three-yard touchdown and give the ball to his offensive lineman to celebrate with the ball spike via the helmet camera angle.

The first and last score of the fourth quarter came in the form of an Ahmed field goal to make the score 21-13 in favor of the Generals.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.