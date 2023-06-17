United States Football League USFL Week 10 live updates: Stallions, Showboats tied in fourth Updated Jun. 17, 2023 6:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the USFL season is in full swing, and we've got you covered with all the action on FOX!

Closing out Saturday's slate, the Memphis Showboats (5-4) are playing host to the South Division's powerhouse Birmingham Stallions (7-2).

Earlier, the North Division took center stage, as the Pittsburgh Maulers took on the New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio. The Maulers (4-6) dominated the Generals (3-7), 26-6 to clinch a spot in next week's North Division Championship game, while the Generals saw their season come to an end.

Here are the top moments.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Memphis Showboats

Showboatin' out the gate!

On the opening kick return, Memphis' Derrick Dillon turned on the jets to go 89 yards for a touchdown.

Memphis scores again!

After a Birmingham field goal, the Showboats scored another touchdown after Chad Kelly connected with Vinny Papale on a 3-yard touchdown pitch and catch, putting Memphis back up by two possessions, 14-3.

Birmingham answered!

Deon Cain caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Alex McGough to narrow Memphis' lead to 14-10 early in the second quarter.

At halftime, after a pair of field goals, Memphis leads Birmingham 17-13.

Stallions spoil Memphis' possession!

Nate Brooks intercepted a Kelly pass in the end zone, spoiling Memphis' chance to go back up by two possessions.

First lead for the Stallions

The Showboats' defense held strong on the possession following the interception, but on the Stallions' next offensive possession, CJ Marable and Birmingham's offense prevailed, taking their first lead of the game late in the third, 20-17.

