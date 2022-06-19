United States Football League USFL Week 10: Houston Gamblers steamroll New Orleans Breakers 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the inaugural USFL season came to a close Sunday on FS1, as the Houston Gamblers dominated the New Orleans Breakers 20-3 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Gamblers finish the season as 3-7, while the Breakers — the No. 2 seed in the South who have already punched their ticket to next weekend's playoffs — end with a 6-4 regular-season record.

Earlier Sunday, the Michigan Panthers took down the Pittsburgh Maulers , 33-21, in a hard-fought battle, locking down the first pick in every round of next year's USFL Draft with the win.

Here are the top plays.

Houston Gamblers 20, New Orleans Breakers 3

Tough start

Breakers QB Zach Smith was picked off on New Orleans' first drive of the game by Gamblers linebacker Donald Payne, who took it 12 yards to the house with ease. Just like that, Houston was up 7-0 early.

Double trouble

On the Breakers' following drive, Smith was picked off once again, this time near midfield on third down.

Easy come, easy go

Shea Patterson — the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural USFL Draft who was released by the Panthers back in May — closed out the first quarter for New Orleans going three-and-out on his first drive with his new team.

Taking over

The Gamblers' defense continued to pour it on as the first half continued, shutting the Breakers out with ease. New Orleans' offense was clicking as well, adding three points on a quick field goal midway through the second quarter, good for a 10-0 lead.

Big play!

Breakers linebacker Vontae Diggs came up with a massive third-down stop for New Orleans late in the frame, keeping the Gamblers out of the end zone and holding them to another field goal ahead of the break.

They'll take that

Gamblers cornerback Will Likely muffed the catch, and the ball was scooped up by Breakers TE Sal Cannella.

Blocked!

Gamblers defensive end Chris Odom came up with his fourth blocked field goal of the season, as the Breakers attempted to get on the board. Then, DB Jeremiah Johnson took it 77 yards the other way for a touchdown. Just like that, Houston took a 20-0 advantage early in the third quarter.

Shutout avoided

The Breakers finally got on the board with a monster 50-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

Breakers' ball

A drive that started off good for Houston in the fourth quarter quickly took a turn for the worse, as QB Kenji Bahar fumbled the ball near the red zone, and it was recovered by New Orleans.

In the end, it wasn't enough to spark a comeback, and things ended there, 20-3.

