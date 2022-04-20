United States Football League
USFL Week 1 Players of the Week: J'Mar Smith, Davin Bellamy

1 hour ago

Week 1 of the USFL season had its share of stars, but two stood out above the rest.

The fans have spoken, and they've chosen the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

Offensive Player of The Week: J'Mar Smith, QB, Birmingham Stallions

Smith, pressed into emergency duty in place of an injured Alex McGough, completed 11 of his 21 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball three times for 13 yards, including a 2-yard dash with 29 seconds left for the game-winning touchdown as Birmingham beat New Jersey 28-24.

Smith shared his story this week in an interview with RJ Young on "The No. 1 Ranked Show."

RJ Young sits down with Birmingham Stallions’ quarterback J’Mar Smith to talk about what it’s like playing for the first time since 2019. Smith talks about his game-winning touchdown that lead to the first inaugural victory in the USFL, playing for college head coach Skip Holtz, and more.

Smith shared a video thanking fans for their votes and encouraging the fans to check out Birmingham's game on Saturday against the Houston Gamblers (7 p.m. ET on FS1).

Defensive Player of The Week: Davin Bellamy, DE, New Orleans Breakers

Bellamy was a dominant force in the Breakers' season-opening victory over the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, and the voting fans rewarded him accordingly.

The 6-5, 259-pounder notched a sack on the first play of the game, an early warning on the way to a six-tackle, three-sack performance.

"That's why he was our first pick," Breakers coach Larry Fedora said of Bellamy, who was the first edge rusher taken in the USFL Draft. "We knew he could be very good in this league. He's a heck of a professional, the way he handles himself on and off the field. Everything that he does, including being a good leader."

Bellamy also proved to a prolific talker on the field, which could also provide entertainment moving forward.

Bellamy and the Breakers next take the field on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Bandits.

