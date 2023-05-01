United States Football League USFL Players of the Week: Wes Hills, Reuben Foster shine in Week 3 Updated May. 1, 2023 6:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Another exciting week of USFL action is in the books!

Several players put on big performances over the weekend, including New Orleans Breakers running back Wes Hills, who helped his team remain undefeated after handing the Birmingham Stallions their first loss of the season.

Let's take a look at who took home honors for player of the week on offense, defense and special teams.

Offensive Player of the Week: Wes Hills, RB, New Orleans Breakers

The Stallions couldn't stop Hills.

The Breakers running back broke through for a big day, rushing for 191 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and three touchdowns in the commanding 45-31 win.

Wes Hills shines against Stallions, rushes for three TDs Wes Hills was a beast against the Stallions in Week 3, rushing for 191 yards and three touchdowns in the Breakers' 45-31 victory.

Hills was involved early and often in the win. He carried the ball on all but one play in the Breakers' second drive of the game, totaling 55 yards and scoring a touchdown to give New Orleans the lead in the first quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hills had a similar drive late in the third quarter. He ran the ball on six of the Breakers' eight plays on the drive, which included a 28-yard carry that got the Breakers in the red zone. Two plays later, he pounded through for a 1-yard score to extend the Breakers' lead to 38-24.

Hills came up clutch in the fourth quarter, too. After the Stallions made it a 38-31 game, Hills responded with 20 yards on six carries and scored the game-sealing touchdown on the ensuing drive. He also broke open a 27-yard run on third-and-8 in the game's final minutes, allowing New Orleans to bleed the clock out and seal the win.

Defensive Player of the Week: Reuben Foster, LB, Pittsburgh Maulers

Foster was active and seemingly all over the field in the Maulers' 21-13 win over the Philadelphia Stars.

The linebacker had 11 combined tackles (two for loss), with two passes defended and an interception in Sunday's tilt.

Foster helped set the tone early in the win. He made a pair of second-down tackles in the second quarter that made it third-and-long before the Stars were forced to punt.

Maulers' defense dominates with three forced turnovers The Maulers forced three turnovers in their Week 3 win.

Later in the first half, Foster made four tackles on a Stars drive that started at the Maulers' 22-yard-line and forced Philadelphia to settle for three points.

Foster's biggest play of the game came in the fourth quarter. With the Stars down eight and driving into Maulers' territory, Foster was at the right place at the right time when QB Case Cookus' pass down the field was disrupted by a hit, allowing Foster pick it off.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Chris Blewitt, K, Pittsburgh Maulers

The former Washington Commanders kicker was busy in Pittsburgh's win.

Blewitt made all five of his field-goal attempts — including a 50-yarder — to help lead the Maulers to victory.

Blewitt tied a USFL record with his fifth field goal of the game.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States Football League Pittsburgh Maulers New Orleans Breakers

share