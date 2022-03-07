United States Football League Philadelphia Stars' 2022 USFL schedule: Three things to know 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Stars' full schedule for the 2022 USFL season was released Monday.

The Stars, coached by Bart Andrus, open their season against the New Orleans Breakers in the second game of an April 17 tripleheader at Protective Stadium.

Tickets for all USFL regular-season games drop at 7 p.m. ET Monday and can be purchased directly at theUSFL.com. Adult general admission tickets are $10, and each ticketed adult can receive up to three free tickets for children under the age of 15.

Here's a look at Philadelphia's 10 regular-season games, which will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, for the inaugural season:

Week 1: at New Orleans Breakers, 4 p.m. ET April 17

Week 2: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, noon ET April 23

Week 3 (April 30-May 1): vs. New Jersey Generals

Week 4 (May 6-8): at Michigan Panthers

Week 5 (May 13-15): vs. Birmingham Stallions

Week 6 (May 21-22): vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

Week 7 (May 28-29): at Houston Gamblers

Week 8 (June 3-5): vs. Michigan Panthers

Week 9 (June 11-12): at Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 10 (June 18-19): at New Jersey Generals

Here are three things to know about Philadelphia's 2022 schedule:

1. In the Stars’ matchups against the Generals in Week 3 and Week 10, Nebraska alumni DE Freedom Akinmoladun and LB Josh Banderas will face their former college coach, Mike Riley, who was at the helm of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to '17.

2. Stars receiver Brennan Eagles will try to get the better of his former University of Texas teammate, Davante Davis, when he faces the Bandits' cornerback in Week 6.

3. The Stars will meet their Keystone rivals from Pittsburgh twice — in Week 2 as part of the USFL's first rivalry weekend and again in Week 9.

RJ Young's Most Exciting USFL Players Philadelphia Stars QB Bryan Scott cracks the top five on RJ Young's list of the most exciting players to watch in the USFL.

RJ Young's game to watch: Stars vs. Panthers

When Philadelphia quarterback Bryan Scott was asked what USFL fans could expect his offense to look like, he paused.

Scott knew Stars coach Bart Andrus and the Panthers' Jeff Fisher had worked closely together when Fisher was the head coach and Andrus the quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans. So it's safe to say both just might know the other's tendencies.

"I don't want to give too much away here," Scott told FOX Sports. "What about if we have to play Jeff Fisher in Week 1? You’re gonna make me give away all the answers to the test."

Scott didn’t divulge much in the way of the game plan, but it’s safe to say gamesmanship is already being employed by both parties.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.