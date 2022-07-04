United States Football League USFL 2022 odds: Stallions winning season earns bettors big bucks 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The ending of the USFL inaugural season was as spectacular as its beginning, and bettors who followed the league probably weren't surprised that the Birmingham Stallions won it all.

After defeating the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 in a thrilling Sunday night football showdown on FOX, the Stallions officially rode away with the championship trophy.

The Stallions were the most consistent team in the USFL, and from a betting perspective, gamblers who backed the burgundy and white got a nice return on their investment.

Including the playoffs, B-Ham dominated, finishing the season 11-1 straight up (SU). This means bettors who played Birmingham on the moneyline for 12 weeks profited nicely.

And while the Stallions didn't cover in the Championship Game, they still made their supporters some money. More modest — but still a money-making proposition — was the ROI when betting on them to cover every game. The squad finished with a 7-5 record against the spread (ATS), earning gamblers cash 58% of the time.

Giddy up all the way to the bank, Birmingham bettors. You earned it.

And from covering the spread to winning the championship trophy, the Stallions certainly earned their winning season. While Birmingham made it look easy on the field, most people weren't expecting their dominant season, including oddsmakers. In fact, coming into the regular season, Birmingham wasn't even one of the favorites to win it all. Before the season kicked off, the team's odds to win the title were listed at +550 at FOX Bet, which ranked fourth.

While the futures for the USFL's second season are not yet available, FOX Bet sports trader Martin Pascual predicts next season for fans and bettors will likely be even more exciting.

"With one season already played, there will now be more awareness, and people will become more interested in wagering on the sport," Pascual forecasted.

And as that interest grows, one lesson bettors must remember is that wagering on the underdog can be fun and profitable. The champion Stallions are the perfect example of that truth.

Will the Stallions run the league next season as they did in the inaugural year? Or will the spoils be awarded to a new victor next year? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as it all unfolds!

