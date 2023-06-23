United States Football League
2024 season ticket deposits for USFL host site in Canton
United States Football League

2024 season ticket deposits for USFL host site in Canton

Published Jun. 23, 2023 3:12 p.m. ET

To celebrate the June 24 North Division Championship and July 1 USFL Championship Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, the USFL is giving football fans the opportunity to make deposits on 2024 season tickets at its host site in Canton, Ohio.

The USFL will announce details about team(s) that will play the 2024 regular season in Canton at a later date, but fans don’t have to wait to lock in your priority for season tickets. Fans can now make a $24 deposit for 2024 season tickets at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium through this link

