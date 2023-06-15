United States Football League 2023 USFL Week 10 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jun. 15, 2023 2:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

I'm back with my best bets for Week 10, the final week of the USFL regular season. And with every team still in playoff contention, the spotlight will shine bright like a diamond this weekend.

Betting on the USFL has been profitable thus far. In Week 9, we had another solid week going 3-1, putting us at 7-1 over the last two weeks. That brings my overall season record to 23-14-1.

Let's try to keep this going. Here's to another winning weekend.

All times ET



Pittsburgh Maulers (3-6) vs. New Jersey Generals (3-6) Canton, Ohio, 1 p.m., Saturday, USA Network

It’s a de facto playoff game, with the loser going home. DeAndre Johnson’s return for NJ was massive for the Generals' offense, which had been struggling mightily. The defense got gashed by the Philadelphia Stars, but the Pittsburgh offense doesn’t possess the same challenges. In the first meeting, the Maulers had the same number of turnovers as they did points in a 20-3 loss. It will probably be tough sledding again for the Maulers, who have seen seven of their nine games go under the current total of 40.5.

I think New Jersey should win, so if you’re looking for an unofficial lean, I’d lay the points. That being said, I do feel like this will be another low-scoring game.

Give me the Under.

PICK: Under 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Birmingham Stallions (7-2) vs. Memphis Showboats (5-4) Memphis, Tennessee, 4 p.m., Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App

The first meeting between these two teams was a one-sided Stallions win, so not only is a bit of revenge on the line, but any chance of the Showboats making the playoffs hinges on them pulling an upset over the league’s best team. While Birmingham has already clinched a playoff spot, I don’t get the sense the Stallions will ease into the postseason, as QB Alex McGough and the offense are humming and haven’t been held under 20 points all season. I don’t expect them to start now.

I also don’t see the Showboats turning the ball over five times like they did last week. They have to go for it this weekend, so I expect a much more competitive game than the first meeting, which saw the Stallions average a measly 7.6 yards per play. I see a couple totals out there at 43.5 and a few at 44. If 44 is all you can get, I’d still go Over.

PICK: Over 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Breakers (6-3) vs. Houston Gamblers (5-4) Memphis, Tennessee, 2 p.m., Sunday, FS1 and FOX Sports App

Houston was sloppy and couldn’t capitalize in the red zone last week, so the team must win to extend its season. The Gamblers have been involved in many close games, as was the case with a late seven-point loss to the Breakers earlier this year. RB Mark Thompson didn't even play that game, while QB Kenji Behar threw for 266 and 3 TD (and 3 INT).

This game seems like a good chance for the Gamblers to get back on track, as the Breakers will have to be better than they were last week on offense (170 yards, 3.0 YPP).

I’ll take the Gamblers getting north of a field goal.

PICK: Gamblers (+4 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

Philadelphia Stars (4-5) vs. Michigan Panthers (3-6) Detroit, Michigan, 7 p.m., Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App

Michigan did a great job shutting down Philadelphia's offense in the first meeting, forcing four turnovers and allowing just 10 points by doing a great job in the red zone. The team will need to bring it again on defense this week if the Panthers are to extend their season.

The Stars have had a knack for playing in higher scoring games this year — see last week’s 37-33 loss to NJ — but with the stakes so high, they could find themselves in a more defensive style game here, which is exactly what the Panthers are hoping for.

PICK: Under 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

