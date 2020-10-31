Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC Says Goodbye To A Legend 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The longest-reigning champion in UFC history, at 2,457 days. Thirty-four career wins in UFC, including 23 by knockout. Sixteen consecutive title defenses, a UFC record. A pay-per-view debut made over 14 years ago.

Anderson Silva is one of the true legends of mixed martial arts. On Saturday night, his career as a UFC fighter came to a fitting end.

Silva was defeated by Uriah Hall on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 12 by TKO in the fourth round. And after the stoppage, Hall apologized to his idol for the result in an incredibly emotional, touching moment.

Silva then showed his respect to the Octagon as he left for what might be the last time.

In his postfight press conference, Silva confirmed that this would be his final bout in UFC, although he did leave the door open to future MMA fights outside of the company.

Silva's farewell was met with the kind of fanfare, celebration and admiration you'd expect for such a legend.

