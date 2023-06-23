Odds for potential Cage Match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Published Jun. 23, 2023 4:11 p.m. ET

What happens when two tech billionaires threaten to battle each other in a cage match? Sportsbooks take note and the odds start rolling in. 

And that's exactly what happened between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg this week.

Tesla CEO and Twitter CTO Musk tweeted a proposition for a match against Facebook CEO Zuckerberg as a cheeky response to news that Mark is working on launching a platform that will rival Elon's Twitter. Meta's Mark replied on Instagram with "Send Me Location."

But whether it's simply social media fodder or for real, oddsmakers took note and opened up a hypothetical Musk-Zuck market that has captured the attention of bettors.

Zuckerberg has taken up Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Elon, reportedly, has some experience in Taekwondo. So which of these middle-aged magnates would triumph if they met for a duel? 

Let's dive into where the tech giants' odds opened up.

ODDS TO WIN CAGE MATCH*

Mark Zuckerberg: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Elon Musk: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

*hypothetical odds as of 6/23/2023

If the fight ends up scheduled for an actual time, date and location, bettors will want to consider a couple factors when placing their wagers. Zuckerberg is 13 years Musk's junior and he recently won gold and silver metals in jiu-jitsu competitions a white belt.

So who are you backing in the battle of the billionaires? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the story unfolds!

