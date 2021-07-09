tennis Wimbledon finals: Everything you need to know 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It all comes down to this.

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wimbledon finals are here, beginning at 9 a.m. ET Saturday with the women's final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova.

Then on Sunday, Novak Djokovic continues his pursuit of history in the men's final against Matteo Berrettini, also at 9 a.m. ET.

Both matches will air on ESPN. Here's what you need to know.

Women's final

Matchup: Ashleigh Barty vs. Karolina Pliskova

FOX Bet odds: Barty -225, Pliskova +190

What to know: For Barty, this is a watershed moment not just for her but for her country of Australia as well. At 25 years old and the world's No. 1-ranked player, Barty is the first Australian woman to reach a Wimbledon final since Evonne Goolagong Cawley did so in 1980. Barty has one Grand Slam trophy on her résumé – the 2019 French Open – so she is looking for her first Wimbledon title.

For Pliskova, she is looking for her first major title while looking to pull off a monumental upset.

Head-to-head history: These two have faced off seven times, with Barty holding a 5-2 edge.

But while Barty has dominated in overall wins, Pliskova triumphed in their only head-to-head match at a Grand Slam, which came in the round of 16 at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Men's final

Matchup: Novak Djokovic vs. Matteo Berrettini

Fox Bet odds: Djokovic -350, Berrettini +360

What to know: Djokovic has a chance to add to a résumé that already ranks among the greatest of all time. He owns 19 Grand Slam titles, one short of the all-time men's record of 20 held by his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Additionally, if Djokovic wins Sunday, it would be his third straight Wimbledon crown and sixth overall, edging him closer to Federer (8) and Pete Sampras (7) atop the all-time list.

Djokovic has already won the Australian Open and French Open this year, so a win at Wimbledon would bring him three-quarters of the way to the calendar-year Grand Slam.

For Berrettini, he enters this match without any previous Slam final experience. Much like Barty, he is making history for his country, becoming the first Italian man to reach a Grand Slam final since 1976.

Head-to-head history: These two do not have an extensive history against each other.

They have competed head-to-head only twice, with Djokovic coming out victorious both times.

Get more from tennis Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic tennis Novak Djokovic Matteo Berrettini Ashleigh Barty Karolina Pliskova