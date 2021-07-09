tennis
Wimbledon finals: Everything you need to know Wimbledon finals: Everything you need to know
tennis

Wimbledon finals: Everything you need to know

46 mins ago

It all comes down to this.

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wimbledon finals are here, beginning at 9 a.m. ET Saturday with the women's final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. 

Then on Sunday, Novak Djokovic continues his pursuit of history in the men's final against Matteo Berrettini, also at 9 a.m. ET.

Both matches will air on ESPN. Here's what you need to know.

Women's final

Matchup: Ashleigh Barty vs. Karolina Pliskova

FOX Bet odds: Barty -225, Pliskova +190

What to know: For Barty, this is a watershed moment not just for her but for her country of Australia as well. At 25 years old and the world's No. 1-ranked player, Barty is the first Australian woman to reach a Wimbledon final since Evonne Goolagong Cawley did so in 1980. Barty has one Grand Slam trophy on her résumé – the 2019 French Open – so she is looking for her first Wimbledon title. 

For Pliskova, she is looking for her first major title while looking to pull off a monumental upset. 

Head-to-head history: These two have faced off seven times, with Barty holding a 5-2 edge.

But while Barty has dominated in overall wins, Pliskova triumphed in their only head-to-head match at a Grand Slam, which came in the round of 16 at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Men's final

Matchup: Novak Djokovic vs. Matteo Berrettini

Fox Bet odds: Djokovic -350, Berrettini +360

What to know: Djokovic has a chance to add to a résumé that already ranks among the greatest of all time. He owns 19 Grand Slam titles, one short of the all-time men's record of 20 held by his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Additionally, if Djokovic wins Sunday, it would be his third straight Wimbledon crown and sixth overall, edging him closer to Federer (8) and Pete Sampras (7) atop the all-time list.

Djokovic has already won the Australian Open and French Open this year, so a win at Wimbledon would bring him three-quarters of the way to the calendar-year Grand Slam.

For Berrettini, he enters this match without any previous Slam final experience. Much like Barty, he is making history for his country, becoming the first Italian man to reach a Grand Slam final since 1976.

Head-to-head history: These two do not have an extensive history against each other.

They have competed head-to-head only twice, with Djokovic coming out victorious both times.

Get more from tennis Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
tennis tennis
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
Matteo Berrettini Matteo Berrettini
Ashleigh Barty Ashleigh Barty
Karolina Pliskova Karolina Pliskova
share story
Not Your Average Superstar
tennis

Not Your Average Superstar

Not Your Average Superstar
Ashleigh Barty doesn’t have any interest in the spotlight that comes with being a superstar athlete, Martin Rogers writes.
1 day ago
Is This the End?
Roger Federer

Is This the End?

Is This the End?
Roger Federer's latest loss at Wimbledon could signal the end for the legendary tennis superstar, who turns 40 in August.
2 days ago
Wimbledon: Week 1 Recap
tennis

Wimbledon: Week 1 Recap

Wimbledon: Week 1 Recap
With the first week of singles play complete, check out all the highlights from the latest Grand Slam tournament.
6 days ago
Serena Out At Wimbledon
tennis

Serena Out At Wimbledon

Serena Out At Wimbledon
Serena Williams withdrew from her first-round match at Wimbledon due to an injury, delaying her chase for a 24th major title.
June 29
Sweet 19
Novak Djokovic

Sweet 19

Sweet 19
Novak Djokovic won his 19th Grand Slam title on Sunday, moving within one of Federer and Nadal for the all-time record.
June 13
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes