Naomi Osaka Queen Of The Court 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Naomi Osaka's star continues to rise at a rapid pace, and she just held serve in what might have been her most impressive career victory to date.

Osaka rallied to defeat Victoria Azarenka in the US Open final to win her third career grand slam title and second US Open title.

This match was the first three-set women's final since 2016, proving Osaka had to dig deep for this victory.

To add to the title, Osaka became the first woman in 26 years to win the US Open final after losing her first set.

After losing the first set 1-6, she rallied to win the final two sets by scores of 6-3 to claim her title.

She is now undefeated in US Open finals matches and has won her first three grand slam title matches.

During her time in New York, Osaka used her platform to not only establish herself as the face of women's tennis but also raising awareness for social justic and activism from inside of the US Open bubble.

She wore seven different masks during her run to the title, and each one beared the name of a victim who lost their life to either police brutality or racism.

She had a clear answer after her match when asked what message she wanted to convery with the masks during her time at the US Open.

And the activism caught the eye of other women professional athletes such as Chiney Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Oasaka entered the US Open as one of the brightest stars in women's tennis.

She will leave as champion, once again.

Get more from Naomi Osaka Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic Naomi Osaka

share story