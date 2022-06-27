tennis Wimbledon 2022 odds: How to bet, lines, picks 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Wimbledon is here! Will Rafael Nadal extend his lead for career men's singles Grand Slam titles, or will Novak Djokovic close the gap? Will the seemingly ageless Serena Williams move into a tie for most women's Grand Slam singles titles, or will Iga Swiatek win her third major but first Wimbledon?

Those storylines will be among the betting angles to consider as Wimbledon will run through July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis Croquet Club in London.

Here's everything you need to know about the third major of the tennis season, with odds and picks via FOX Bet.

On the men's side, Djokovic is going for his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title (the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19). Djokovic has six Wimbledon titles among his 20 major victories.

Will the Joker keep smiling? Not so fast says FOX Bet Senior Trader Tieme Wesselink. He likes Rafael Nadal's chances to win his third Wimbledon title and 23rd Grand Slam singles title.

"Rafael Nadal cannot be counted out for any Grand Slam. His grass record is decent, and he's a two-time champion with many years of experience," Wesselink explained. "Nadal announced he recovered well from his foot injury sustained at the end of the clay court season. He is not in the same half of the draw as Djokovic and the two legends can only meet in the Final."

French Open champion Iga Swiatek is the heavy favorite (+150 at FOX Bet) to win the women's singles, bringing a 35-match win streak into Wimbledon. Wesselink pointed out, however, that none of those wins came on a grass surface.

"She did not play the warm-up events on grass and has never gone past the fourth round at Wimbledon," Wesselink stated. "I would look at the second favorite Ons Jabeur at +800 (now +650). Great price for a player who has been the second-best player this season after Swiatek but has a better grass court record."

Wesselink said the men's field has been diluted by the absences of the world’s top two ranked players, No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 2 Alexander Zverev.

Zverev suffered torn ankle ligaments in the semifinal loss to Nadal at the French Open earlier this month. Medvedev won't play as the All England Club has banned players from Russia and Belarus.

Serena Williams' odds sit at +1700 to win it all. She is after her eighth Wimbledon singles title and first since 2016. She has 23 Grand Slam singles titles, most in the Open era (1968 and after) and second in history behind Margaret Court.

PICK: Rafael Nadal (+650 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $75 total) to win men's singles

PICK: Ons Jabeur (+650 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $75 total) to win women's singles

Here are the top 12 lowest odds to win the singles title at Wimbledon: *

MEN

Novak Djokovic -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Matteo Berrettini +450 (bet $10 to win $55)

Rafael Nadal +550 (bet $10 to win $65)

Carlos Alcaraz +850 (bet $10 to win $95)

Felix Auger-Aliassime +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Stefanos Tsitsipas +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Nick Kyrgios +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Andy Murray +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Casper Ruud +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Ugo Humbert +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Denis Shapovalov +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Roberto Bautista Agut +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

WOMEN

Iga Swiatek +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Ons Jabeur +650 (bet $10 to win $75)

Coco Gauff +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Petra Kvitova +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Simona Halep +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Angelique Kerber +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Serena Williams +1700 (bet $10 to win $180)

Belinda Bencic +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Emma Raducanu +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Jelena Ostapenko +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Maria Sakkari +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Bianca Andreescu +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

* odds as of 6/27/2022

Here are some statistical trends compiled by FOX Sports:

– Since 1974, the eventual women's Wimbledon champion with the longest pre-tournament odds is Marion Bartoli (+10000) in 2013.

– Djokovic is looking to win his fourth straight Wimbledon men's singles title. The last man to do this was Roger Federer who won it five years in a row (2003-07).

– Swiatek, who is ranked No. 1 in the WTA, won the French Open in 2020 and 2022.

– The Wimbledon men's champion who entered the tournament with the longest odds since 1974 were at +3000 (Richard Krajicek in 1996, Michael Stich in 1991).

