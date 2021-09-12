ATP
Novak Djokovic misses 'Calendar Slam,' falls to Daniil Medvedev in US Open final Novak Djokovic misses 'Calendar Slam,' falls to Daniil Medvedev in US Open final
ATP

Novak Djokovic misses 'Calendar Slam,' falls to Daniil Medvedev in US Open final

2 hours ago

History wasn't meant to be made on Sunday. 

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic – in his quest to break the all-time Grand Slam record and win a calendar Grand Slam – fell in the men's final of the US Open, with No. 2 Daniil Medvedev winning in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

It was just the fourth US Open men's final between the top two seeds of last the 25 years, but it wasn't the barnburner – or the result – many expected, as Medvedev grabbed the momentum in the first set and never relinquished it. 

It was only the sixth loss of the season for Djokovic – including the Olympics – and Medvedev put an end to Djokovic's streak of 27 consecutive victories in Grand Slam matches. 

If Djokovic had won on Sunday, he would have become the first man to win a calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver accomplished the feat in 1969.

With the loss, the 34-year-old Serbian superstar remains tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the all-time lead in Grand Slam victories at 20. 

Djokovic looked anything but himself in Sunday's match and the stats tell that story. 

Medvedev had 16 aces to Djokovic's six, and Medvedev also converted four of his eight break chances. Djokovic broke Medvedev just once. 

Medvedev also had 38 winners and 31 unforced errors, compared to Djokovic's 27 winners and 38 unforced errors. 

After the match, a tearful Djokovic congratulated Medvedev on "an amazing match and an amazing tournament."

"You're one of the greatest guys on the tour," Djokovic said to Medvedev. "… I wish you many more Grand Slams."

The win gave the 25-year-old Medvedev his first Grand Slam title, after falling to Djokovic in straight sets in the 2021 Australian Open men's final earlier this season.

Here is how social media reacted to Djokovic's shocking loss:

Get more from ATP Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev Daniil Medvedev
share story
Rare Air
Novak Djokovic

Rare Air

Rare Air
If Novak Djokovic wins the US Open, he'll be the first man since 1969 to clinch a calendar Grand Slam. Martin Rogers has the story.
1 day ago
Time Waits For No One But Tom Brady
National Football League

Time Waits For No One But Tom Brady

Time Waits For No One But Tom Brady
Heading into his 22nd NFL season, Tom Brady is making the impossible seem possible — kind of, Martin Rogers writes.
August 16
'A Glimmer of Hope'
Roger Federer

'A Glimmer of Hope'

'A Glimmer of Hope'
Roger Federer says he will undergo knee surgery and expects to miss "many months." Is this the end of a legendary career?
August 15
Top Moments: Osaka Tops Williams
ATP

Top Moments: Osaka Tops Williams

Top Moments: Osaka Tops Williams
Naomi Osaka once again proved too formidable a foe for Serena Williams in her quest to make history. We break down the match.
February 17
Bills Mafia In Australia
ATP

Bills Mafia In Australia

Bills Mafia In Australia
Jessica Pegula, the daughter of the Buffalo Bills' and Sabres' owners, is on a career-best run at the 2021 Australian Open.
February 15
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes