FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup NOW: Zambia finishes on a high note with first World Cup win Updated Jul. 31, 2023 7:15 a.m. ET

Zambia went out with a bang after defeating Costa Rica 3-1 in the final game of Group C play. Neither team qualified for the round of 16, but the players used this game as a chance to make some history. Zambia score its first-ever goal and earned its first-ever win in a World Cup. In the process, Barbra Banda scored the 1,000th goal in Women's World Cup history.

The "World Cup NOW" crew — Jimmy Conrad and Leslie Osbourne — discusses the historic win for Zambia, looking ahead to the great things the country will do in the soccer world going forward after a successful send-off from the World Cup.

Recapping Zambia's first ever World Cup victory

Conrad: "With regard to Zambia, 3-1 win, their first-ever win at the World Cup, I think that's gonna be a big boost for their infrastructure and for inspiring the next generation to make a difference."

Osbourne: "Absolutely, it's massive. … This win, the belief and confidence that this will do, on top of the additional support from the federation, I think this team has a ton of potential. And to finish on a high, and your last game, to get three goals, to have your captain Banda come back and score after she was out one of the games, I think this is huge for them. … And you hope, four years from now in our next World Cup, that you look back and this was the starting point for them."

