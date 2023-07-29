FIFA Women's World Cup
World Cup NOW: Sweden dominates Italy on set piece opportunities
FIFA Women's World Cup

World Cup NOW: Sweden dominates Italy on set piece opportunities

Published Jul. 29, 2023 6:26 a.m. ET

Sweden demolished Italy on Saturday in a 5-0 blowout and punched their ticket to the knockout round as the top team in Group G in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

After a game with rapid-fire, back-to-back goals, it is clear that Sweden is a contender to be taken seriously. The "World Cup NOW" crew — Jimmy Conrad, Leslie Osbourne, Heather O'Reilly — discuss how Sweden leaned into its strengths, namely set pieces, to capitalize on their opportunities and put on a clinic against the Italians. They also debate whether Italy will be able to bounce back and show strong going forward after a tough loss.

'World Cup NOW' crew recaps Sweden vs. Italy

'World Cup NOW' crew recaps Sweden vs. Italy

Osbourne: "Set pieces, set pieces, set pieces. … Three out of five goals on set pieces, this team dominates in the air, they're so hard to play against. … Sweden was in control of this game. Italy was flattened when they got their first goal, and they never really came back to life."

Conrad: "Those are the fine margins, especially at this highest level. When you get to this point, these types of plays can make the difference, and they made about seventeen of these plays."

ADVERTISEMENT

O'Reilly: "You have to do what you're great at, and Sweden did what they are great at today. … You put the ball in and they will make something of it. I think that that's a skill, and it's important to be great at that. Not only that delivery, but also getting to the end line and creating corner kicks, it's part of their game plan."

Osbourne: "You [Italy] gotta regroup. And how you respond and take it — it was a tough loss — but you gotta put it behind you and you gotta come out against a South African side that is very organized and very good in transition and also has attacking personalities."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
Sweden
Italy
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: France vs. Brazil live updates: France up 1-0 over Brazil

France vs. Brazil live updates: France up 1-0 over Brazil

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes