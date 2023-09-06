World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa signs with Manchester United
Hinata Miyazawa, the Japanese striker who won the Golden Boot at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, has signed with Manchester United.
"I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team," Miyazawa said in a statement released by the team on Wednesday. "I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans."
Miyazawa burst onto the scene at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where she scored five goals in five matches. She was the only non-European player to win an award at the tournament.
Miyazawa will try to carry that momentum into her first stint with a European club. Up until now, Miyazawa, 23, has only played in Japan, most recently with Mynavi Sendai in the WE League. Miyazawa scored four goals in 15 appearances for Mynavi Sendai last season.
Manchester United is one of the premier clubs in European soccer. Last season, it finished second in the Women's Super League, just two points behind league-winners Chelsea. It will kick off its season on Oct. 1 against Aston Villa.
Every goal from Hinata Miyazawa's Golden Boot winning performance for Japan | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
