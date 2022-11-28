FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Ecuador vs. Senegal, pick 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In both team's third games in Qatar, Group A will feature a matchup between Ecuador and Senegal.

Ecuador did not qualify for the World Cup in 2018 and will look to advance past the Round of 16 for the first time ever. Ecuador advanced past the group stage once, doing so in 2006 and then losing to England in the Round of 16.

A player to watch is Gonzalo Plata, a 22-year-old forward for Spanish club Real Valladolid.

Senegal is making its third appearance in a World Cup. The country's best finish was in 2002 when the team made the quarterfinals.

This year’s team features talented players outside of Sadio Mané, such as Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly and AC Milan defender Fodé Ballo-Touré.

Here's how to bet the Ecuador-Senegal match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (all odds via FOX Bet).

Ecuador vs. Senegal (10 a.m. ET Tuesday, November 29, FS1)

Ecuador: +130 (bet $10 to win $123 total)

Senegal: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Draw: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Under: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores his third goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Ecuador's Enner Valencia scored his third goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against the Netherlands. Enner Valencia recorded his sixth group stage goal since the 2014 World Cup, tying Messi & Ronaldo. The caveat? Ecuador didn't play in 2018!

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :



Senegal cannot advance with a tie, so it’s win or go home.

Ecuador has looked strong in both games, dispatching Qatar easily and fighting a lackadaisical Netherlands to a 1-1 draw. Netherlands got the early goal and seemed to take the foot off the gas, knowing a layup was looming against Qatar in the final match. It would not be a good strategy — nor is it really in their DNA — for Ecuador to sit back and play for the tie. That's because Senegal can be relentless offensively, even without scoring machine Sadio Mane.

Having had two games to adjust to life after Mane while in Qatar, expect many scoring opportunities for Senegal.

PICK: Both teams to score -105 at FOX Bet

