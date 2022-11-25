FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia vs. Canada
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia vs. Canada

Croatia and Canada face off for a Group F battle Sunday in Qatar.

Croatia opened the tournament with a scoreless draw against Morocco and Canada lost to Belgium 1-0.

Prior to making the final and finishing as runner-ups in 2018, Croatia had actually advanced far in the tournament prior to that. The team finished third in 1998. This year’s squad features several players that complement captain Luka Modrić. Those players include Chelsea’s Mateo Kovačić, Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozović and Tottenham’s Ivan Perišić.

Canada is playing in a World Cup for the first time since 1986. In addition to Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, midfielder Stephen Eustáquio is a player to watch. Eustáquio plays for Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto and has also spent time with Cruz Azul in the Mexican league.

Here's how to bet the Croatia-Canada match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Three Things You Need To Know About Canada

Alexi Lalas gives us three things we need to know about Canada ahead of the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup. Alexi breaks down their return after 36 years, all eyes on Alphonso Davies, and their matchup against Belgium.

Croatia vs. Canada (11 a.m. ET Sunday, November 27, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Croatia: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Canada: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total) 
Draw: +215 (bet $10 to win $31.5 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Under: -149 (bet $10 to win $15.00 total)

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

Canada outplayed and should have beaten Belgium but lost 1-0 instead. Now they get a shot to put things right against another past-their-prime European power in Croatia.

Luka Modric & Co. didn’t look at all like the side that went to the 2018 final in their opener versus Morocco. With Les Rouges’ first World Cup game in 36 years under their belts, Canada won’t squander the opportunity again. 

PICK: Canada (+230 at FOX Bet) to win

