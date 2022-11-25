FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Cameroon vs. Serbia, pick
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Cameroon vs. Serbia, pick

In both teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Cameroon and Serbia

Cameroon fell 1-0 to Switzerland in its opening match, while Serbia lost to favorites Brazil 2-0.

Cameroon has not advanced past the group stage in its last five World Cup appearances, going back to 1994. The furthest Cameroon has advanced is the quarterfinal round, doing so in 1990. 

Serbia has not advanced past the group stage in its last three World Cup appearances. The last time Serbia played in the round of 16 was in 1998, and was known as Yugoslavia at the time. 

Serbia’s roster this year features several talented players, including Fulham United forward Aleksandar Mitrović, Fiorentina forward Luka Jović, and Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović.  

Here's how to bet the Cameroon-Serbia match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew reacts to Cameroon's missed opportunities against Switzerland. They note a reoccurring theme in the World Cup, playing well doesn't guarantee a win. 

Cameroon vs. Serbia (5 a.m. ET Monday, November 28, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Cameroon: +360 (bet $10 to win $46.00 total)
Serbia: -149 (bet $10 to win $16.71 total) 
Draw: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Richarlison scored two goals including a RIDICULOUS scissor kick in Brazil's victory over Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

Both teams need points, and quick, after losing their openers to Switzerland and Brazil, respectively. That should make for an open game. Still, the onus is on the Indomitable Lions to attack with mighty Brazil — the World Cup favorite and FIFA’s top-ranked team — looming in the group finale. 

The payoff is significant if they can pull off the upset. 

PICK: Cameroon (+360 at FOX Bet) to win

