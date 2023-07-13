FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Guide, Group B: Ireland, Nigeria, Australia, Canada Published Jul. 13, 2023 4:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

While no one is officially calling this the Group of Death, maybe they should. World Cup co-host Australia and reigning Olympic gold medalists Canada are both ranked in the top 10 of FIFA rankings. Meanwhile, Nigeria knows this stage having played in every Women's World Cup, and Ireland is a feisty and physical opponent that's making its tournament debut.

Here's a look at all four teams:

Australia

Coach: Tony Gustavsson

Highest finish: Quarterfinal (2007, 2011, 2015)

2019 finish: Round of 16

Key players: Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Ellie Carpenter

What we're excited to watch: The Matildas playing a World Cup on home soil. This is a program that's been on the cusp of greatness for years. And now with the growth of the A-League Women and the hiring of Gustavvson, Australia has been able to develop its younger players so they can play for the best teams in the world. Kerr plays for Chelsea, Foord plays for Arsenal, Carpenter plays for Lyon and so on. Australia is a team that has depth, experience and talent, now what will they do with it?

What success looks like: The Matildas have never made it past the quarterfinal. Of course this experienced group would love to win it all — and honestly, there's not a good reason why they can't. Australia beat England and Spain in tournament tune-up matches earlier this year. While they'd love to take home the trophy, making it further than they have before would be huge for the program.

Achilles' heel: There's a lot of hype Down Under. Record ticket sales and sell outs, fans in Australia want to see their team win. Yes, the Matildas have one of the best players in the world in Kerr and finally have depth and a team identity. But with all the eyeballs and high expectations comes more pressure.

X-factor: Kerr. The 29-year-old captain is Australia's all-time leading goalscorer and has played for her national team since she was 15. She's won the Golden Boot in three different professional leagues and was also recently the first woman ever to be featured on the cover of the FIFA 23 video game (alongside Kylian Mbappe). She's an undisputed superstar and has been for years. If Australia is going to make a run, it will be because of her.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

Republic of Ireland

Coach: Vera Pauw

Highest finish: First appearance

2019 finish: Did not qualify

Key players: Sinead Farrelly, Denise O'Sullivan, Katie McCabe

What we're excited to watch: Farrelly made her return to the national team in April (in friendlies against the U.S.) after retiring in 2016 and not playing soccer for eight years. In that time, she played a critical role in the investigation into sexual abuse and misconduct in the NWSL after her allegations against former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley. Farrelly, 33, came back ready to go and now adds a layer of experience and flair to the midfield.

What success looks like: This is Ireland's first time ever playing in a World Cup. With the expansion of the field to 32 teams, only two get out of each group, so that might be a lot to ask here in a group with two top 10 teams. But finishing third would give the squad something to build on.

Achilles' heel: Scoring goals. Against stiff competition — which this team will face in the group stage — Ireland struggles to score. The team often relies on set pieces to take advantage of opportunities, which might not be enough to advance.

X-factor: McCabe is the Irish captain and face of the team. She rolled her ankle in a recent pre-World Cup match against France, so her health and fitness will be a question heading into the tournament.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Ireland Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

Nigeria

Coach: Randy Waldrum

Highest finish: Quarterfinal (1999)

2019 finish: Round of 16

Key players: Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Esther Okoronkwo

What we're excited to watch: Onome Ebi will be playing in her sixth World Cup, tying her with Brazil legend Marta. The 40-year-old already has the African record, and now has the chance to accomplish another incredible feat.

What success looks like: It's been a tough road recently for the Super Falcons, who are currently No. 40 in the FIFA rankings. The squad lost in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, as three-time defending champions, to World Cup debutants South Africa, Morocco and Zambia. While they'd like to progress from a Round of 16 finish four years ago, the difficulty of this group will make that a challenge.

Achilles' heel: Defense. Most of the talent on this squad is in the attack, especially on the forward line. In a group like this, Nigeria is going to need players to get back and defend.

X-factor: Oshoala. She plays for Barcelona and won the Champions League. She's been nominated for the Ballon d'Or and started a foundation and academy that provides opportunities for young girls. She's the most talented player on this team — and is considered one of the greatest African players of all time. Oshoala is playing in her third World Cup and is definitely a player to watch.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Nigeria Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

Canada

Coach: Bev Priestman

Highest finish: Fourth (2003)

2019 finish: Round of 16

Key players: Christine Sinclair, Kailen Sheridan, Jessie Fleming

What we're excited to watch: Canada was prescient when it scheduled 2022 friendlies against Australia and Nigeria. They played each nation twice and went 4-0. Will that familiarity help them win the group?

What success looks like: Canada is the reigning Olympic champion. They know how to win a major tournament and have done it recently. This squad is expected to advance out of the group — maybe even win it — and make a deeper run.

Achilles' heel: Off field distractions. The squad is in the heat of an equal pay battle with Canada Soccer, and the association is simultaneously considering filing for bankruptcy. There's a lot going on, so how will the Canadians block out the noise?

X-factor: Sinclair. There's no one better in Canada. The 40-year-old captain will go down as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. She currently holds the record — in men's and women's soccer — with 190 international goals in more than 300 matches. She'd love nothing more than to win her first World Cup title before retiring.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Canada Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports.

