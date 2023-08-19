FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Daily: Sweden's history-making third-place finish Updated Aug. 19, 2023 6:57 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Sweden will return home as Women's World Cup bronze medalists for the fourth time in tournament history after beating co-host Australia, 2-0, at Brisbane Stadium on Saturday. Sweden is the first nation to take third place four times at the Women's World Cup.

Now, all that remains is the final between England and Spain on Sunday (coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 6 a.m. on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Let's recap what happened in the third-place playoff and look ahead to Sunday's final:

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

ADVERTISEMENT

— Sweden went the entire tournament without conceding a first-half goal.

— Fridolina Rolfo's penalty attempt was the 26th of the tournament, tying the record set in 2019. Her penalty scored was the 20th of the tournament, also a new record.

Read more: Sweden again claims third place at World Cup, thwarting hopes of host Australia

— Kosovare Asllani scored her fourth Women's World Cup goal. Two of them have been in the third-place playoff, which makes her the first player in either the men’s or women’s World Cup to score twice in the third-place match.

Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo scores goal vs. Australia in 30' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

— Australia has yet to finish in the top three at a global tournament (World Cup or Olympics); the loss to Sweden matches their best global-tournament result. Its only previous third-place game was at the 2021 Olympics, which it lost 4-3 to the United States.

— Sam Kerr, Australia's star striker, had the fewest touches (35) of any outfield player to play the full 90 minutes, according to FIFA.

Read more: For Sam Kerr and Australia, this World Cup was a triumph no matter what

— Caitlin Foord and Emily van Egmond became Australia's all-time leaders in Women's World Cup appearances with 19 each.

— This is the first Women's World Cup in which a UEFA team will finish first, second and third.

Sweden vs. Australia Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup | Third Place Match

LOOKING AHEAD

England vs. Spain

— England understands how significant it would be if it was able to bring football home for the first time since 1996. However, the team is doing its best not to get wrapped up in the hype going into the final. "I think, for us, we live in the moment," captain Millie Bright said.

Read more: 'We live in the moment': England not getting distracted from ultimate goal

— England goalkeeper Mary Earps has been considered one of the best at her position for years. Could an elusive Women's World Cup trophy cement her status as the best in the world? Martin Rogers adds context to the Golden Glove favorite's career.

— Luaren James has all the talent to pick up where she left off with England in the World Cup final. The question is: Will she have the chance to? Doug McIntyre explains the position England is in with its star forward.

Read more: England's Lauren James can pick up where she left off in World Cup final

— England coach Sarina Wiegman would be a dream hire for the USWNT, but for now, a dream hire is all she'll be, as the Dutch coach said she "doesn't have any plans" to leave the Lionesses before her contract is up in 2025.

— Spain has always had the quality to win a major tournament, but it's never been able to put it all together to make a deep run. That all changed this year. "What we have now and not before is the winning mentality, of believing, of not giving up ever, and, above all, of knowing how to suffer," star midfielder Aitana Bonmatí said.

Read more: How Spain toughened up and became a serious World Cup contender

— You can find everything you need to know about the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final here.

FOX Sports Research Numbers To Know

1 — To date, Japan is the only team to lose a game at the Women's World Cup and go on to win the title. Having lost 4-0 to Japan in the group stage, Spain has the chance to become the second team to achieve that feat. Spain’s men did it in 2010. La Roja lost their opening group stage game 1-0 to Switzerland, and then rebounded to win the World Cup in South Africa.

5 — Whichever teams win — Spain or England — will become the fifth winner of the Women’s World Cup. The United States (4), Germany (2), Norway (1) and Japan (1) are the four nations that have won the Women's World Cup. In addition, the winner will become only the second nation to lift both the men’s and women’s titles. Germany won the men’s (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) and women’s (2003, 2007), England (1966) and Spain (2010) have both won the men’s World Cup.

57 — Years of hurt for England. That’s how long it’s been since England won a World Cup title — the men won in 1966. Now, that Sam Kerr has started a match, here’s the new No. 1 question at this Women's World Cup: Is football finally coming home?

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup

share